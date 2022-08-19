At least a decade since its headquarters in the nation's capital underwent a vicious attack, the Family Research Council (FRC) said they are still in the crosshairs of some Christian-hating elements.

A Fox News report revealed that FRC continues to be included in a "hate map" by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) 10 years since a man attacked their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tony Perkins, president of FRC, told reporters in 2012 that they were not leaving their office despite the armed attack by Floyd Lee Corkins II.

"Terrorism is designed to intimidate and to drive people back and to make them feel fearful... But I want to tell you it's not going to work. We're not going anywhere," Fox News quoted Perkins after the incident on Aug. 15, 2012.

Details of the 2012 Armed Attack on FRC

The same article bared that Corkins, whom police arrested in 2012, stormed the FRC building carrying a small pistol and plenty of ammunitions.

The report revealed that the suspect went to the FRC headquarters 'intent on killing as many individuals as possible.'

Fortunately, a quick-thinking building manager bucked the attack and saved many lives that day.

At the time, FRC president Perkins surmised that Corkins targeted them due to SPLC's branding of them as "a hate group."

Perkins told reporters SPLC branded their organization as such since they fight for orthodox Christian beliefs and families.

Suspect Admits To Targeting FRC 'for Being Anti-gay'

Based on FBI's investigation tapes, Corkins reportedly admitted he zeroid in on FRC based on their inclusion in SPLC's "hate map" as an anti-gay organization.

The Fox News report said Corkins admitted to the FBI that he found FRC while doing online research.

He reportedly told FBI agents that he saw FRC in SPLC's list of groups allegedly working against gay people's best interests.

Aside from FRC, Corkins also said he targeted Chick-fil-A because of the latter's gay marriage sentiments.

Corkins said he went to FRC with sandwiches from the said store on the day attack, with plans of "smearing" FRC workers' faces with them as he shoots and murders them.

The article bared that SPLC still lists FRC as an anti-gay organization despite being aware of Corkins' armed attack.

Fox News revealed they tried to seek comments from SPLC about the matter, but the latter refused to comment on the issue.

Building Security Bucks Planned Mass Murder

Things could have turned bloody that day if not for the building manager who tackled Corkins as the latter charged into the entrance with a gun in hand.

Leo Johnson, FRC's building manager, reportedly saw Corkins carrying the gun. Johnson quickly tackled Corkins and pinned him to the ground.

During their struggle, Corkins shot Johson in the arm. Fortunately, the shot was non-fatal.

Following his arrest, the court sentenced Corkins to 25 years in jail on multiple charges.

Corkins faced interstate transport of ammunition and gun, armed terrorism, and armed assault with intent to kill.

