Therese Coffey, the Catholic British Parliament member recently named Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, is currently under fire for her apparent pro-life stance.

According to a Catholic World Report article, critics have expressed apprehension about the news of Coffey's appointment as Britain's Health Secretary.

Coffey's Pro-Life Views Go 'Against Expert Advice'

British Pregnancy Advisory Service Executive Director Clare Murphy told BBC that Coffey's opposition to the proposed permanent availability of at-home abortifacients was at odds with expert recommendations.

"To have a health secretary who would place their personal beliefs above expert clinical guidance is deeply concerning," Catholic World Report quoted Murphy saying.

The pro-choice advocate explained that Coffey's thumbing down of the proposal contradicted the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the British Medical Association.

Coffey's Defense

The British Health Secretary quickly allayed fears of her critic about what she might do relative to abortion in the country.

Coffey told reporters Wednesday that her democratic views mean she would not "undo any aspects of abortion law" despite her misgivings.

She explained that while she would want people not to end their pregnancies, she does not intend to condemn those who undergo an abortion.

Her 'Proudest Days' as MP

According to the same report, Coffey had admitted to being a "practicing Catholic" and had served for three years as Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pension.

A Member of Parliament (MP), Coffey counts several of her previous British Parliament votes as her "proudest days."

These include her "Nay" votes on abortion laws liberalization, same-sex marriage, and assisted suicide.

It was these pro-life views that her critics are going after.

Coffey told Conservative Home in March last year that "people of faith" like her view certain issues differently.

The Catholic MP made the comment when asked whether things have become harder for her as a practicing Catholic dabbling in politics.

'Live and Let Live'

Coffey explained that she firmly adheres to the 'live and let live' mantra.

She said she believes people should not criticize those who make choices or have approaches to things that are different from the rest.

Coffey recounted how some of her friends disagreed with her when she voted against and managed to stop in second reading the Assisted Dying Bill.

She explained that she was completely okay when her choice as a Catholic MP did not sit well with people close to her.

Coffey added about how people want to have "a kinder politics."

She explained that one key ingredient to having such kind of politics is to refrain from tagging people with dissenting opinions as bigots.

"People are bigots for calling other people bigots in a way, if that makes sense," Coffey said.

About Therese Coffey

According to her website profile, Therese Coffey's appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care became effective Sept. 6.

Coffey served as Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs from July 25 to Sept. 8, 2019.

She also acted as Secretary of State at the Department of Work and Pensions from Sept. 8, 2019, to Sept. 6, 2022, when she became Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

