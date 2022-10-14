The Milwaukee police have arrested the suspect in the fatal car crash that involved the pastor of a downtown Milwaukee church.

According to a Fox6Now report, police have nabbed a 22-year-old man who ran a red light and crashed head-on with Pastor Aaron Strong's vehicle on 10th and Wells last Oct. 12. Pastor Strong was 40 at the time of his death.

Church Issues Statement on Pastor's Death

Following news of their pastor's demise, the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee issued a statement on its official Facebook account. In it, the church attempted to make sense of the pastor's death by calling it part of 'God's infinite wisdom.'

The church, through pastors Huebner and Hackman, also referenced the biblical story of Job.

"Like Job, the question "Why?" troubles all of us regarding this tragedy. Like Job, we are reminded that our majestic God does not always provide an answer to that question. But what brings us everlasting comfort is that God's mercy shines as bright as his majesty," the church said in its Facebook post.

The church added that God's mercy "was planted in Pastor Strong's heart at his baptism" and filled the same throughout the pastor's seven years of service at Grace Lutheran Church. The church said the late pastor "joyfully proclaimed" God's mercy in his ministry at the church.

The statement also said that the church would "cling to the cross of Jesus and the miracle of his tomb" as the congregation processes the grief over Pastor Strong's death.

In closing, the church urged members to include the pastor's wife, Abbie, and kids, Hannah and Elijah, in their prayers. The church also urged the congregation to offer "comforting words" to the grieving family and to suggest ways of supporting them.

Details of the Accident

According to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 22-year-old suspect was heading east on West Wells Street on Wednesday morning. The man reportedly ran a red light and T-boned Pastor Strong's car, heading northbound on a green light.

The two vehicles then went eastward and struck four parked vehicles, which did not have any passengers at the time of the accident. The news outlet said that first responders rushed Pastor Strong to the hospital, where he succumbed to his bodily injuries.

The Sentinel said the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office had set the pastor's autopsy on Thursday. Meanwhile, Milwaukee PD will present the suspect to the District Attorney's Office in a few days.

About Pastor Aaron Strong

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Pastor Aaron Strong attended Martin Luther College from 2000-2004, obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree. He then entered the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, where he got his Master of Divinity in 2008.

Pastor Strong first served at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, Nev., from August 2008 to August 2015. He then transferred to the Grace Lutheran Church in the same year and served until his death on Wednesday.

