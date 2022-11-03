According to BBC, a body was found at the scene of the burning old building of St. David's Church. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim. However, they added that it could take some time before more information could surface.

LancsLive reported that the church was bound to be demolished even before the fire happened on Thursday. It added that the site would make way for a new supported housing facility. The article said that there were fire trucks dispatched from Preston, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, and other surrounding areas just to take out the fire.

St. David's Church

The report said the church had problems with attendance and was set to move to a different location. It added that the new church would be a sustainable "eco-community church.'

The Lancashire Post reported that the church was founded in 1910 but it was since deemed 'no longer fit for use last year by planning experts. They added that the church does not contain any style, design, or appearance that would merit protection.The church is a part of the Northern Diocese of the Free Church of England and is directly under the oversight of the Diocesan Bishop.

Read Also: Should Christians Celebrate Halloween? 10 Halloween Fun Facts You Should Know

Northern Diocese of the Free Church of England

On the page of the Northern Diocese of the Free Church of England, it calls itself a 'family of churches in the Anglican tradition scattered across the North of England and the Isle of Man.' It adds that it is the mission of the diocese to spread the gospel to the people of the North so that they made receive salvation through Jesus Christ.

The diocese says that it gives autonomy to the member churches under it but they do have meetings twice a year for the clergy. On the page of the diocese, it also says that it has an annual 'Ladies Rally' where it brings together the women of the Diocese for worship and fellowship.

On its page, the diocese has member churches that are old and historic such as the St. George's Church in Blackburn, Emmanuel Church in Morecambe, and the Holy Trinity Church in Oswaldtwistle, to name a few.

The church believes that apart from the region being a historical powerhouse of industry and growth, it is also a place that has seen the greater power of the Gospel. It said that the region has been the source of men and women serving Jesus Christ.

It adds that the ancient churches and the great monasteries of the north are testaments to this. Further, that congregation of the Free Church of England has existed for over a century in the region.

On the church page it also said that it was a region that was graced upon by the likes of John Wesley and George Whitefield. Because of all this, the diocese believes the present problems of the region when it comes to social deprivation, crime, and addictions can be solved by believing in the power of God.

Related Article: Pope Francis Tells Catholics on All Saints' Day: 'Disarm Hearts, Become Peacemakers'