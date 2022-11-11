An attack by a dog left an 88-year-old Richmond, Va. female deacon dead on Monday.

According to an article by NBC 12, the victim was identified as Evangeline Brooks. The latter was reportedly walking around her neighborhood when a Pitbull mix suddenly attacked her, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Other Details of the Fatal Dog Attack

The report disclosed that Brooks was walking close to her deceased sister's driveway at Alaska Drive's 1500 block when the dog suddenly lunged at her.

Authorities were alerted to the attack and arrived at the incident site on Nov. 7 at around 6:45 a.m. They rushed Brooks to a nearby hospital, but the latter died from her injuries.

Roxie Ann Tune, a neighbor who saw the attack, told reporters about the incident.

"She was laying here face down, and at that point, he had knocked some belongings off on her. Her shoes was laying right here. She was actually right here. And the lady who lives over here was holding her on her neck," Tune told NBC 12.

Community's Response to the Incident

Richmond community members shared their reactions to the shocking incident.

Dr. DwightC. Jones, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of South Richmond where Brooks served as a deacon for 25 years, said that Brooks was an integral part of the congregation.

"We have members who come and go, and then there are special members who mean a lot. She was a deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. She is what we would say 'the salt of the earth.' She was a wonderful person," NBC 12 quoted Jones saying.

Pastor Jones disclosed that Brooks' death shocked the local community and church. He lamented that Brooks did not deserve to die in such a horrendous manner. He also urged the authorities to ensure that there would not be similar incidents in the future.

Hovward Brooks, Evangeline's son, described what his mother was like.

"My mother was just incredible. She was phenomenal," he said.

He explained how his mother's sudden death left him at a loss.

"It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in my mind each day I need to be the best that I can be. That is my responsibility," Howvard said.

He added that he hoped his mother's selfless service to the church and the community would serve as an inspiration that others would emulate.

Details of the Investigation

The news article said that the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) quickly got hold of the dog following the attack. The agency said it euthanized the dog on the same day.

Meanwhile, Richmond Police Department is reportedly joining hands with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the RACC to conduct the investigation. Richmond PD is yet to release information on whether charges would be brought against the dog's owners.

Those who may have information relevant to the incident may contact MSergeant J. Flores, major crimes detective, at (804)-646-6670. The news outlet said they may also reach out to Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

