The Holy Bible is a faithful account of Jesus Christ's teachings and God's words and a veritable set of guidelines and facts that all Christian believers may use to ensure they are treading the right path.

From advice on marriage and relationships to guidance on parenting and being a good human being, one can learn so much by just reading the Bible and following its great teachings.

While some scholars and skeptics argue that many stories in the Bible are nothing more than myths, those who put their faith in the Bible fervently believe that such stories are divinely inspired. If you are among the millions of souls who see the Bible as coming from God, then no amount of skepticism could make you think otherwise.

For those who want to know what the Bible says about sin, salvation, eternal life, and resurrection, here are some verses you should reflect on:

On Sin

The Bible has plenty of verses that talk about sin and offers insights into its consequences. It also instructs us on what we should do to avoid sinning against God and our fellow men.

Matthew 8:18: "If your hand or your foot causes you to stumble, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to enter life maimed or crippled than to have two hands or two feet and be thrown into eternal fire."

Genesis 3:19: "By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return."

Genesis 4:7: "If you do what is right, will you not be accepted? But if you do not do what is right, sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you, but you must rule over it."

Genesis 13:13: "Now the people of Sodom were wicked and were sinning greatly against the Lord."

Genesis 18:20: "Then the Lord said, "The outcry against Sodom and Gomorrah is so great and their sin so grievous."

On Salvation

One of man's primary aims in this life is to attain salvation, which the Bible says will be given to everyone who manages to obey God's commandments.

Exodus 15:2: "The Lord is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation. He is my God, and I will praise him, my Father's God, and I will exalt him."

Psalm 35:9: "Then my soul will rejoice in the Lord and delight in his salvation."

Psalm 85:7: "Show us your unfailing love, Lord, and grant us your salvation."

Isaiah 25:9: "In that day they will say, 'Surely this is our God; we trusted in him, and he saved us. This is the Lord, we trusted in him; let us rejoice and be glad in his salvation.'"

On Eternal Life

Man also seeks to achieve eternal life, which God promises his children if they will heed his words and tread the path he commanded them to take.

John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

John 3:36: "Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God's wrath remains on them."

John 5:24: "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life."

John 10:28: "I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand."

John 12:50: "I know that his command leads to eternal life. So whatever I say is just what the Father has told me to say."

On Resurrection

As Jesus Christ rose from the grave three days after his death on the cross, so does the Bible say those who had followed God's will when they were still alive will be resurrected on Judgment Day.

Matthew 22:30: "At the resurrection, people will neither marry nor be given in marriage; they will be like the angels in heaven."

Matthew 27:53: "They came out of the tombs after Jesus' resurrection and went into the holy city and appeared to many people."

Luke 20:35-36: "But those who are considered worthy of taking part in the age to come and in the resurrection from the dead will neither marry nor be given in marriage and they can no longer die; for they are like the angels. They are God's children, since they are children of the resurrection."

John 11:25: "Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die."

Acts 2:31: "Seeing what was to come, he spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that he was not abandoned to the realm of the dead, nor did his body see decay."

Romans 6:5: "For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like his."

