The Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine the federal government's protection of same-sex and interracial marriages, has inched closer toward reality with the U.S. House of Representatives passing the proposal Thursday, 258-169-1. CNBC reported that the approved bill will now be on President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

The Bill's Journey

The bill's journey featured a rare display of bipartisan support from the Democratic and Republican lawmakers, who are often at odds with each other on many proposed legislation in the House and Senate.

The Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, received support from their Republican counterparts on bills sponsored by Democratic lawmakers. The House version of the Respect for Marriage Act had 39 votes from Republican representatives, while the Senate version got 12 GOP senators crossing party lines to OK the bill.

The bill's early iteration also drew support from 47 Republicans in the House. Thursday's House version came with an amendment offering increased protections for faith-based nonprofit organizations and religious freedom, which Republicans earlier supported.

The CNBC report noted how the approved bill gained steam following the release of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion on the overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

In June 2002, Justice Thomas commented that rulings on gay and contraception rights must be reconsidered in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision. Thomas called such rulings "demonstrably erroneous decisions." She specifically cited Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas as examples of erroneous court rulings.

After Thomas' concurring opinion went viral, advocates began pushing Congress to pass legislation that would enshrine contraception and same-sex marriage rights into law.

'A Personal Victory'

The House vote on the bill is a personal victory for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The news outlet said Pelosi's congressional district of San Francisco gave birth to the LGBTQ rights movement, so the House passing of the bill validates that movement and Pelosi's efforts to realize the bill into law.

"Just as I began my career fighting for LGBTQ communities, I am overjoyed that one of the final bills I will sign as speaker will be the Respect for Marriage Act: ensuring the federal government will never again stand in the way of marrying the person you love," Pelosi said in a Washington Post op-ed article.

The House Speaker also claimed the House vote as a fitting way to end her historic leadership of the House as its first-ever female speaker. Pelosi first became House Speaker in 2007 and then in 2019. She is now serving his fourth term as Speaker of the House.

Repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act

The CNBC article said the respect for Marriage Act is a repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). This Clinton-era legislation allowed states to refuse recognition of same-sex unions done in other states. The 1996 legislation also removes federal benefits from same-sex couples.

The United States Supreme Court later invalidated DOMA through two landmark rulings: the 1993 United States v. Windsor decision and the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

