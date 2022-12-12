The United States Department of Treasury had sanctioned Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy and over 40 other individuals from nine countries for their alleged human rights violations and corruption activities.

The Department of Treasury announced the sanction publicly on Dec. 9, which coincided with International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Day.

Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdon of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC), allegedly trafficked young female members of his church by asking them to perform sexual acts with him as part of their 'religious duties.'

Global Magnitsky Act Sanctions on Quiboloy

According to Gulf News, the United States Embassy in Manila on Sunday said Pastor Quiboloy was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act due to his actions allegedly violating human rights.

The Human Rights Watch said the act authorizes the U.S. President to impose "property sanctions" and block/revoke visas of foreigners who committed "extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights," as well as government officials and/or their associates who are found guilty of "acts of significant corruption."

"Quiboloy is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act for human rights violations. Among other effects, all property and interests in property for Quiboloy in the U.S. are blocked, and U.S. persons and entities are blocked from engaging in transactions with Quiboloy," Gulf News quoted the U.S. Embassy in Manila saying.

The sanction meant that Quiboloy was now banned from entering the United States and would have his assets on U.S. soil confiscated.

'A Pervasive Rapist of Young Girls'

Gulf News said U.S. authorities have reasons to believe that Quiboloy was pervasively committing sexual abuse of young girls who are members of his Philippine congregation.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a Dec. 9 release that Quiboloy was guilty of "systemic and pervasive" sexual assault of girls as young as 11.

Quiboloy also allegedly physically abused the young girls he hired as his "pastorals" (personal assistants). The pastor was said to have routinely sent pastorals and congregation members to a place called "Upper Six," a walled portion of his church's compound that serves as a punishment area for those who angered him.

The Treasury Department disclosed that Quiboloy had pastorals in several countries, including the Philippines and the United States. Quiboloy allegedly brainwashed his victims into believing that his sexual and physical abuses were part of the young girls' salvation and had biblical bases.

Several of Quiboloy's victims attested to having been forced to have sex with the pastor during their nightly duties. At least one woman claimed the pastor raped her at least 1,000 times during her time as a pastoral.

Gulf News bared that the FBI's November 2021 indictment alleged Quiboloy required the young victims to have sex with him during their nightly watch.

"Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims' salvation," the FBI indictment read.

