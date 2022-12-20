As Hanukkah kicks off for Jewish communities worldwide, many individuals are hosting their celebrations and inviting friends to join in the festivities. But for those who may not be of Jewish heritage: "How can I fully participate in a Hanukkah celebration?" Never fear! Here are some ideas and tips for non-Jews looking to get in on the fun.

A popular TikToker has shared a must-see video featuring helpful tips and guidelines for non-Jews who have been invited to attend a Hanukkah celebration. As reported by The Jerusalem Post, she shared information from the dos and don'ts of gift-giving to proper party etiquette. This video is an excellent resource for anyone looking to make the most of their Hanukkah party experience. So, if you're a non-Jew who has been invited to join the festivities, check out this viral TikTok for some valuable insights!

Tips for Non-Jews to Fully Experience and Enjoy Hanukkah Festivities

Many non-Jewish individuals may feel anxious about attending a Hanukkah party due to concerns about respecting Jewish customs and traditions. However, as one person explained, it's important to remember that these customs and practices do not apply to non-Jews. There is no need to worry about praying or dressing a certain way or restricting oneself to certain foods. Instead, the focus should be on enjoying the celebration and experiencing the holiday positively and inclusively.

When bringing to share in a Hanukkah party, it's essential to consider the dietary restrictions and preferences of the host. If the party is being held in a kosher home, it's generally best to avoid bringing food altogether and instead opt for a gift such as flowers. On the other hand, if the party is being held in a non-kosher home, it's appropriate to bring a food offering such as fried dishes or chocolate coins known as gelt, which are often used in the game of Dreidel during Hanukkah. By following these guidelines, you can show respect and appreciation for the host while enjoying the celebration.

Hanukkah Game: Dreidel

As mentioned by Learn Religions, the dreidel is a traditional toy associated with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. It's a four-sided spinning top with a Hebrew letter inscribed on each side, and it's used to play a popular children's game that involves betting on which letter will be facing up when the dreidel comes to a stop. The game is usually played for a pot of gelt (chocolate coins wrapped in gold-colored foil), but other small treats like candy, nuts, or raisins can also be used. The word "dreidel" is derived from the Yiddish language, a blend of Hebrew and German. It comes from the German word "drehen," meaning "to turn." Whether you're an experienced dreidel player or just learning the ropes, this classic game is fun and festive to celebrate Hanukkah.

"It's a game that we've been playing for 2,000 years," @_happy_dagger_ explains. "It is so much more fun than you think. There's a reason why it stuck around for so long." "You're not expected to bring your own unless you have a really groovy one. If you want to show off, look up the rules before you come," she stated.

As Hanukkah approaches, many people are preparing to attend celebrations with their Jewish friends and family. To avoid any potential awkwardness or offense, it's important to remember to leave any Christmas-themed items at home. Also, it's generally best to avoid wearing clothing with Christmas motifs, such as an ugly Christmas sweater. You can ask for advice at a Kosher deli or consult the host if you need help with what to bring or expect at a Hanukkah party. The goal is to have fun and celebrate the holiday respectfully and inclusively. Hanukkah is a time of joy and celebration, and with some planning and consideration, non-Jews can join in the festivities and share in the fun.

