There is something edifying as Christians about being physically present in a place linked to a biblical event or personality. Just like the early Christians and today's pilgrims, setting foot in biblical sites can offer solace and strengthen one's Christian faith that no amount of reading the Bible can offer.

While traveling to these places would likely set you back some serious money, you should still consider embarking on your little biblical trek to help deepen your faith in Christianity.

Here are the top biblical sites that you should consider visiting to edify your Christian faith:

Megiddo, Israel. Tel Megiddo (or, simply, Megiddo) is supposedly the site where the final battle of the end of days will be fought, as mentioned in the Book of Revelations. This biblical site is best known for its Greek name, "Armageddon," which inspired a Hollywood film with an end-of-the-world theme featuring an earth-shattering asteroid.

Jerusalem's Old City, Israel. This biblical site in Israel was where God supposedly created Adam out of dust. It is also where the wise man, Solomon, was said to have built the first temple an entire millennium before the birth of Jesus. Temple Mount in old Jerusalem draws Christians, Muslims, and Jews. Aside from the temple, the old city is also where you can find the supposed location of Jesus' tomb, the crucifixion site, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Western Wall.

Sidon/Saida, Lebanon. This ancient Lebanese port city is mentioned in the Old and New Testaments as the home of the Canaanite people, who once occupied present-day Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Israel. Jesus once visited this land to preach, according to the Bible.

Tel Hazor, Israel. Joshua was mentioned as having burned down this ancient city after Moses died. Joshua's victory paved the way for establishing an Israelite community, and recent archaeological discoveries at the site yielded tell-tale signs of burnt materials, which seems to support the biblical account.

Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Israel. This holy site in Old Jerusalem is where the Bible said Christ was crucified (at Golgotha) and the place where the Roman soldiers secretly buried him. In this regard, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre contains two of Christianity's holiest sites, so visiting it would be worth the trip.

Church of the Nativity, Israel. The Church of the Nativity houses the spot where Jesus Christ was said to be born according to early Christian tradition. The Bible mentions Bethlehem as the place where Mary and Joseph traveled to have the Messiah born in a humble manger and where the Three Wise Men (also known as the Magi) went to offer gifts of frankincense, myrrh, and gold.

Via Dolorosa, Israel. The Via Dolorosa (also called "Way of the Cross" or "Way of Suffering") in Jerusalem is another place that Christians should strongly consider visiting to gain a deeper appreciation of Jesus Christ's suffering and love for mankind. The Bible says that Via Dolorosa is where Christ walked carrying the cross on which he would eventually die to fulfill God's will.

Qumran, Jordan. This Jordanian site is where a shepherd named Mohammad al-Teeb accidentally discovered the Dead Sea Scrolls, which contained some of the earliest copies of the Bible, as well as apocryphal texts. Qumran is identified with the religious sect Essenes, which occupied the isolated region close to the Dead Sea, hence the name of the scrolls.

Mount Zion, Israel. There are few biblical places that can rival the significance of Mount Zion, located outside Jerusalem's city walls. Mount Zion is where some of the Bible's most significant events happened, particularly Christ and the apostles' Last Supper and the appearance of the Holy Spirit before Jesus' disciples. It's also interesting to note that Mount Zion was mentioned 152 times in the Old Testament, thus proving its biblical importance.

Church of All Nations/Basilica of Agony, Israel. This place is where the Bible says Jesus prayed before his capture at the Garden of Gethsemane. Spending time in this location will likely offer a feeling of how Jesus felt as he prayed to God, knowing the terrible thing he was about to face.

The Garden Tomb, Israel. This location is identified as a possible site where Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected. The Garden Tomb is close to the Damascus Gate and houses an empty tomb of ancient origin, which many believe was where Jesus was buried after being crucified at Golgotha.