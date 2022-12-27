Pope Francis expressed concern about the state of peace in the world, stating that it is currently suffering from a "famine." He highlighted the ongoing Ukraine conflict and called for an end to the "senseless war."

In his annual Christmas Day message, delivered from the Vatican, the Pope encouraged efforts towards building peace and reconciliation on a global scale. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and understanding to overcome the current crisis.

Pope Highlights the Devastating Impact of Conflict on Communities Around the World

In his annual Christmas Day address, Pope Francis addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has resulted in a significant increase in wheat prices as the country is a major global supplier of grain. In a report by BBC, The Pope also highlighted other areas of the world experiencing "a grave famine of peace," including Myanmar, the Middle East, Haiti, and the Sahel region of Africa.

He called for an end to the "senseless war" in Ukraine and encouraged efforts toward peace and reconciliation on a global scale. This was Pope Francis' 10th Christmas Day address since he became the leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis addressed the ongoing situation in Iran, where authorities have met mass anti-government protests with a crackdown. According to The Star, Human rights groups have reported that more than 500 people, including 69 children, have been killed in the crackdown. The Pope called for reconciliation in the situation and expressed sorrow at the human cost of conflict. He also highlighted the role that war plays in causing hunger and using food as a weapon, particularly in Afghanistan and the countries of the Horn of Africa.

The Pope encouraged people to remember those who go hungry while large amounts of food are wasted, and resources are used for weapons. He spoke from a balcony at the basilica overlooking St Peter's Square and urged efforts towards peace and reconciliation on a global scale.

A Message For the Ukrainian People

In a Christmas message to his fellow Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his determination to continue fighting despite the challenges and setbacks that the country has faced. According to NBC, he acknowledged that the ongoing conflict with Russia has made it difficult for people to enjoy the traditional pleasures of the holiday season, with air raid sirens and gunfire replacing the sounds of Christmas bells and carols.

However, Zelenskyy insisted that Ukrainians will not be deterred and will find ways to celebrate and show their love for one another, even in the face of adversity. He also highlighted the fact that the country has already overcome many challenges in the past, including attacks, threats, and nuclear blackmail, and urged his compatriots to continue to endure and persevere.

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" Francis exclaimed in a report by NBC News. "Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace..." the Pope stated.

