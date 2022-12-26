In his Christmas address to the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the recent wave of Russian strikes on the southern city of Kherson, which resulted in several fatalities. Despite the country's challenges, Zelensky called on Ukrainians to remain patient and maintain their faith, stating that the nation will weather this storm and emerge stronger.

He also encouraged the international community to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and reaffirmed his commitment to defending his nation's sovereignty.

Christmas Message of Hope and Determination in the Face of Adversity

In his Christmas message to the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that this year's holiday season would be difficult for the country, which has been besieged by the ongoing conflict with Russia for the past ten months. According to CNN, He acknowledged that the realities of the war, including empty chairs at the family table, dimly-lit streets, and the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions, might overshadow the traditional warmth and joy of the holiday season.

However, Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian people have a powerful weapon in their fight against evil: the strength of their spirit and consciousness, courage and bravery, and commitment to doing good and overcoming sin. He encouraged the Ukrainian people to stay strong, to find ways to celebrate the holidays, even in difficult circumstances, and to remember that they can create miracles.

In Ukraine, the celebration of Christmas has been influenced by the ongoing rift between the Ukrainian and Russian branches of the Orthodox Church, which the conflict between the two countries has exacerbated. As reported by the Daily Cable, historically, Ukraine has celebrated Christmas on January 7 according to Orthodox Christian customs, following the Julian calendar. However, some members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have recently announced that they will allow their churches to celebrate Christmas on December 25. Many younger Ukrainians have chosen to observe the holiday on this date as a way of distancing themselves from Russia and aligning more closely with the Western world.

Despite the challenges posed by ongoing conflict and frequent power outages, many Ukrainians are finding creative ways to celebrate the holiday season, gathering together with loved ones and finding joy in simple, sincere moments.

Kherson Under Attack As Zelensky Vows to Defend Ukraine's Sovereignty

On Christmas Eve, hours before the speech of President Zelensky, the city of Kherson in Ukraine was hit by a series of devastating Russian attacks, which targeted apartments and medical facilities, according to Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the region's military administration.

According to Newshub, 16 people were killed, and 64 were injured across the wider Kherson region in total. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned these attacks as acts of terror, saying that they were not part of a war with rules but were acts of violence committed for intimidation and pleasure.

The attacks on Kherson came at a time when tensions between Ukraine and Russia were high, and the conflict between the two countries has been ongoing for ten months. Russian forces have been stationed across the river from Kherson. They have been regularly shelling the city from there since they retreated from the town in November, which was a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

