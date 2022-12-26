In his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday, Pope Francis stated that the world is currently experiencing a "Third World War." The Pope addressed the conflict and suffering present in the world, calling for peace and global action to bring an end to the ongoing struggles.

Francis made a statement urging Catholics to show solidarity with Ukrainian brothers and sisters suffering due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to The Holy See, he stated that these individuals are experiencing a difficult Christmas, as they are far from their homes and facing difficult conditions such as cold and darkness. Francis has been a vocal critic of Russia's actions in Ukraine and has called for an end to the conflict.

During his Christmas message at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday, Pope Francis expressed hope that world leaders will use their power to end the ongoing "Third World War." In a report by MSN, he pointed to the conflicts in Syria and the Holy Land, as well as the tensions in the Sahel region of Africa, as examples of the "senseless war" and "grave famine of peace" plaguing the world.

The Pope called for dialogue and mutual trust to be fostered in these regions to bring about lasting peace. Francis also noted that the conflict in Syria, while not as prominent in the news, has yet to end and continues to leave scars on the world.

Pope Francis also called for reconciliation in Iran, which has been experiencing protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, and in Myanmar, which has been under military rule since a coup last year.

The Pope also highlighted the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the resulting risk of famine in Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. He noted that war often causes hunger and hinders food distribution to those in need.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, spent Christmas Eve at the White House, where they shared a message of hope and a photo of themselves decorating a Christmas tree. As cited by UPI, the Bidens expressed their hopes for a peaceful holiday season and offered their support to anyone missing loved ones.

Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/zdCjjRrI9o — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

Call for Global Peace

Pope Francis also remembered the people of Haiti in his Christmas message, calling on political authorities and people of goodwill in the Americas to help calm the political and social tensions in the region. According to Catholic World Report, the Pope recited the Angelus after delivering his statement. He offered his blessing, which carried with it the possibility of a plenary indulgence for those who "piously follow" the ceremony remotely.

Plenary indulgences remit all temporal punishment due to sin. They must be accompanied by complete detachment from sin, sacramental confession, Holy Communion, and prayer for the Pope's intentions. Pope Francis encouraged people to turn their eyes to Bethlehem and listen to the cries of the Prince of Peace, reminding them that Jesus is the source of peace and the way to peace through his incarnation, passion, death, and resurrection. He urged people to follow this path and live in fraternity and peace.

