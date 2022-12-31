The Supreme Court has decided to maintain the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allows U.S. border agents to remove illegal immigrants from the country due to the potential risks of spreading COVID-19.

The Biden administration wishes to end this policy to allow for more illegal immigration but also seeks to extend the pandemic to increase its authoritarian power.

Supreme Court Temporarily Maintains Title 42 Policy at U.S. Borders

Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily blocked a lower court's decision to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority to expel illegal immigrants at the U.S. border, known as Title 42, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. According to Issue and Insights, this action has temporarily prevented an expected increase in illegal immigration. Title 42 has been a useful tool for border officials in controlling the number of illegal immigrants, but a lower court recently ruled to end it.

The Biden administration requested to keep it in place for only five weeks, but that period has now ended. Roberts' emergency stay, requested by 19 state attorneys general, has temporarily prevented a further escalation of the border crisis.

There are concerns about how long Chief Justice Roberts' ruling will remain. The Biden administration is reportedly seeking to have Roberts overturn his ruling and allow Title 42 to expire just after Christmas.

Some believe that the administration wants to end Title 42 to increase illegal immigration, causing chaos for border states and their Republican leaders and potentially increasing the number of Democratic voters. It is important to note that factual evidence does not support these claims. There are concerns about how long Chief Justice Roberts' ruling will remain.

Also Read: Biden To Reverse Trump-Era Measure Protecting Christian Doctors From Performing Abortions

Biden Administration's Efforts to End Title 42 Policy Put on Hold

According to a recent poll by Rasmussen Reports, 63% of Americans believe that the FBI should be investigated for its alleged involvement in censoring social media sites like Twitter. This poll suggests that many people are aware of this issue, even though mainstream media outlets have not widely covered the so-called "Twitter Files."

In a report of The Trumpet, the Biden administration claimed that many jobs were added in the second quarter of 2022. Still, the actual number of jobs added was significantly lower. This discrepancy is being used to suggest that politicians and the media in the United States regularly engage in lying and propaganda and that this behaviour goes against the principles of freedom of speech and freedom of the press as established by the Founding Fathers.

Stephen Flurry, the Trumpet executive editor, said that Donald Trump does not have much support from establishment figures or even the news network Fox News, which is often described as "conservative." The statement suggests that only God can bring about positive changes for the United States.

He also cited Shakespeare's Sonnet 21, which talks about Power of the Pen, in which it talks about the power of words. The Bible is a collection of religious texts that includes poetry and powerful language that has influenced many people. As representatives of a certain belief system, it is important for us to develop our writing skills and to increase our appreciation for the power of God's word as presented in the Bible.

Related Article: Leaked Photos Reveal Border Crisis: Biden's Detention Cells Packed With Migrant Children