The issue of homosexuality has become a very rampant issue way back from the past until now. Church leaders and the Christian community have various thoughts regarding homosexuality that, up until now, continues to bother the world.

Pope Francis, the Catholic Church leader, speaks out against laws criminalizing homosexuality, affirming God's love for all and urging bishops to embrace LGBTQ individuals in the Church.

Pope Francis Addresses Discrimination Against LGBTQ Community within Catholic Church

Pope Francis acknowledged that some bishops within the Catholic church hold discriminatory views towards the LGBTQ community, but he emphasized that this results from cultural influences.

He emphasized the need for these bishops to undergo a process of change and conversion to recognize the dignity of all individuals. He called for applying tenderness, like what God is giving us. These comments, which were praised by gay rights advocates as a significant step, reflect Francis' overarching belief that the Catholic church should be inclusive and not discriminate against any group.

Around the world, many countries have laws prohibiting same-sex relationships, with some even imposing the death penalty as punishment. Organizations like The Human Dignity Trust work to abolish such laws, as they often lead to harassment, discrimination, and violence against the LGBTQ community.

Even in places where the laws are not enforced, they still contribute to the marginalization of LGBTQ people. According to AP News, In the United States, several states still have laws on the book that ban sodomy, despite a Supreme Court ruling that deemed them unconstitutional.

Activists argue that these outdated laws are used to justify harassment and discrimination, with new legislation in states like Florida further marginalizing the LGBTQ community. The United Nations has consistently called for repealing laws that criminalize homosexuality, stating they violate human rights and international law. Pope Francis has declared such laws unjust and emphasized that the Catholic church must work to end them.

Pope Francis Balances Affirmation and Criticism of LGBTQ Community in Church Teaching

According to CBS News, while speaking with AP reporter Nicole Winfield at the Vatican, Pope Francis affirmed that we are all God's children and that he loves us unconditionally. However, he also reiterated the Church's teaching that engaging in homosexual activity is considered a sin.

Additionally, he emphasized that discrimination against others is also considered a sin and the lack of charity towards one another is a sin. Pope Francis has not changed this teaching, and the Vatican's doctrinal office in 2021 has decreed that the church cannot bless same-sex unions as it is seen as "God cannot bless sin."

Despite this, Pope Francis has been an advocate for the rights of LGBTQ individuals and has championed their inclusion in Catholic life. He also stressed that the church must work to abolish unjust laws worldwide.

According to HRC, throughout history, Christianity has undergone changes and reevaluations in light of new information and understanding. This evolution should not be seen as a weakness or a lack of faith in scripture but rather as an opportunity to examine the context of biblical writers and how it relates to our own experiences. Many devoted Christians have come to acknowledge the presence of God in the lives of

LGBTQ+ individuals. As Christian New Testament Scholar Daniel Kirk has noted, it is in line with the tradition of the apostles and the current world witness for the church to acknowledge that God has already accepted and embraced LGBTQ+ people. It is the church's responsibility to celebrate and honor that reality in the spirit of Luke 15.

