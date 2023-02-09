Despite being the face of the Rastafarian Movement, Bob Marley, the reggae king of music history, is said to have been baptized as an Orthodox Christian before he died.

Bob Marley's impact on spreading the message of Rastafarianism through his music cannot be underestimated. The movement, which originated in Jamaica in the 1930s, focused on the worship of Haile Selassie I and the belief in him as a messiah.

The King of Reggae Music is a Christian

According to Christian Today, there have been claims that Marley converted to Christianity before his passing. Archbishop Abuna Yesehaq of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church confirmed in a 1984 interview that he had baptized Marley just a year before his death, following Marley's desire to embrace Christianity. The life and legacy of Marley continue to inspire and influence people worldwide, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Bob Marley's musical journey began at a young age, shaped by his Christian upbringing. According to Roger Steffens, Marley's mother, Cedella would sing hymns and popular songs around the house, and Marley would often join in and sing along.

In an article shared by Aleteia, this early exposure to religious music set the foundation for Marley's future musical endeavors. In 1963, he formed The Teenagers, later known as The Wailers, and began recording music. Despite his later association with the Rastafarian movement, Marley's early work was steeped in biblical references, particularly from Psalms and Proverbs, with over 137 distinct references identified in his Island Records era.

Throughout his life, Marley's faith in Christianity significantly influenced his music and lyrics.

Bob Marley's religious beliefs and affiliations have been the subject of much discussion and speculation. Some sources claim that he was baptized and became a member of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church on November 4, 1980. When he passed away on May 21, 1981, he buried his Bible and Gibson guitar following Orthodox rites.

However, other versions of the story suggest that Emperor Haile Selassie dispatched a bishop of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church to Jamaica, leading Marley to convert to Christianity and renounce his previous beliefs in Rastafarianism.

Also Read: Bob Dylan's Musical Tribute to Christian Philosophy in Modern Songwriting

Rastafarianism and Bob Marley's Funeral

Rastafarianism, a religion in Jamaica, teaches that Selassie is the Messiah, and his followers worship him as such. The term "Rastafarian" is derived from Selassie's title of Ras and his given name, Tafari. The emperor became concerned about the growth of this religion in the 1960s, as its followers considered smoking marijuana a holy sacrament and worshiped Selassie as the holy Messiah who would lead them to prosperity and righteousness.

Millions of fans around the world mourned Bob Marley's passing. He passed away from cancer at the age of 36 in 1981. The funeral services were presided over by Abuna Yesehaq, the archbishop of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity on Maxfield Avenue.

According to Believer's Portal, The services began with a private hour-long ceremony for family and close friends, followed by a public service at the National Arena for a congregation of 6000. Bob Marley was baptized as Berhane Selassie, meaning "Light of the Trinity," by Yesehaq just a month before his death.

Although Bob Marley did not leave any recordings of his post-conversion beliefs, he did leave behind a powerful spiritual legacy through his music. The Lion of Zion website notes that he is probably singing an actual redemption song in heaven.

Related Article: Top 10 Christian Music Tracks to Uplift and Inspire - The Purpose of Music in Worship