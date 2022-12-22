Music is a pervasive part of our daily lives, from the moment we wake up in the morning until the time we go to bed at night. We hear music in the car, at the gym, and throughout the day. It is also an integral part of religious worship, with music often framing and enhancing the services that take place each Sunday.

Worship songs are not just for Sundays; they can be our support mechanism for us to go along to our daily lives inspired and uplifted. According to the Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida, there are four particular purposes of music in worship.

The Role of Music in Worship

Music plays a vital role in teaching and reinforcing the gospel. Hymns and other spiritual songs can compact and make our faith more memorable by using melody and phrasing. Even before we hear a sermon or read scripture, we can absorb much of the gospel message through singing. Music has the power to touch both our hearts and minds and can be a powerful tool for learning and understanding the good news.

Music allows for a unique connection with God that goes beyond just instruction. Singing can enable us to speak to God from the depths of our hearts in a way that isn't possible through spoken word alone. When we sing together as a community, something special happens, and we feel a connection with each other and God that touches the deepest parts of who we are. Singing in Christian worship is more than just a mental exercise; it's a way to communicate with the spirit and connect with God in a profound and meaningful way.

Music allows us to express our love for God with our whole being. Worshiping through music can change and transform us, inclining our hearts toward God in a way that other forms of worship cannot. Singing and devoting ourselves entirely to God can strengthen, convict, uplift, and restore us and has a powerful and transformative effect on us.

Music is an essential part of worship and fulfills God's command to sing praise to Him and sing in His presence. The New Testament confirms this, with Paul urging believers to sing and make melody to the Lord with their hearts and to thank God for the Father through Jesus Christ.

TOP 10 WORSHIP SONGS TO LISTEN TO

Here are Billboard's Top 10 Christian Songs that will strengthen the faith, courage, and wisdom of Christians and can also be enjoyed by everyone:

1. "Come What May" by We Are Messengers

In "Come What May," We Are Messengers celebrates God's unchanging love and trustworthiness, reminding us that He is always with us. The song encourages us to have hope and faith, even in difficult times and serves as a reminder that we have a loving God who has a plan for us. The lyrics declare the goodness of God and encourage listeners to do the same.

2. "Relate" by for KING & COUNTRY

This song for KING & COUNTRY is about finding compassion and empathy despite our differences. The song celebrates the power of music to gather people together and make sense of community and connection through the universal language of song. The lyrics encourage listeners to consider how we are all similar, despite our differences and to try to understand and relate to one another. Overall, "Relate" is a hopeful and uplifting song that aims to unite people and foster understanding and connection.

3. "In The House" by Crowder

Crowder wrote "House of the Lord" based on a verse from Psalm 122 that he memorized as a child in Sunday School. The verse, "I was glad when they said unto me let us go into the house of the Lord," speaks to the idea that anyone is welcome in the house of the Lord and that the grace of God extends to all, regardless of their past. Crowder sees this verse as a message of hope and a reminder that there is always a place of belonging, or "home," waiting for us in the house of the Lord.

4. "My God Is Still The Same" by Sanctus Real

"My God is Still The Same" is a song by Sanctus Real in response to the uncertainty and fear caused by the pandemic. The song reminds people that despite difficult times, God is still present and has not changed. The songwriters wanted to encourage the church and remind people that God is still capable of doing incredible things, just as he has throughout history.

5. "Promised Land" by TobyMac.

TobyMac wrote "Promised Land" to tribute his father and his childhood in a coal mining camp. The song addresses where our promised land is and suggests that it may not be a physical place at all but rather a relationship with Jesus. The lyrics shift from asking where the promised land is to declare that Jesus himself is the promised land. The song encourages listeners to find hope and fulfillment in their relationship with Jesus rather than seeking it in a specific location or circumstance.

6. "Weary Traveler" by Jordan St. Cyr

This song is all about struggling through difficult times and feeling run down and exhausted. It speaks to the idea that we are not meant to face these challenges alone and that there is hope for rest and healing. The song is inspired by the experience of navigating chronic illness within the singer's family. It offers a message of hope that one day we will find relief from our struggles and return "home" to complete rest and healing with Jesus.

7. "House of the Lord" by Phil Wickham

Like many others, Phil Wickham, a singer and songwriter struggled to find joy during the pandemic. He realized that the "house of the Lord" is not a physical building; instead, the believers in Jesus make up the church. He believes that each believer has the power to impact and change the world for the kingdom of God.

8. "Stand in Faith" by Danny Gokey

Danny Gokey, an American Idol alumni, released the single "Stand in Faith" to encourage people to maintain their faith in difficult times. The song reminds listeners that God is powerful and can bring miracles and breakthroughs. Gokey's powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics serve as an anthem for people to sing over their lives.

9. "On Our Way" by MercyMe

MercyMe's album "inhale (exhale)" was released during the pandemic, and one song from the album, "On Our Way," became a father-son duet. The song is about having strong faith and relying on Christ to overcome challenges. According to MercyMe, faith is necessary to please God, and we can confidently do anything in Christ.

10. "Heart of the Father" by Ryan Ellis

Ryan Ellis is a new Christian music artist who aims to empower people and inspire them to take risks. One of his songs, which was started by his friend Mac Montgomery, has a message that resonates with people in a variety of settings. Ellis believes the song has something for everyone, whether singing it in church or listening to it on the radio.

