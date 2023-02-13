Dallas City Council members voted on Wednesday, resulting in a resolution supporting access to abortions, with a 10-1 approval. The city of Dallas strongly agrees to collaborate with local leaders to promote policies that enhance access to reproductive rights, as stated in the resolution.

Copies of the resolution will be turned over to Governor Greg Abbott and the Dallas representatives in the state House and Senate. The Council also urged federal lawmakers to take action to protect these rights.

Dallas Approves Pro-Abortion Resolution

According to Dallas Morning News, on January 17th, council member Adam Bazaldua submitted a resolution supported by Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, and council members Paula Blackmon, Paul Ridley, and Chad West to Wednesday's council agenda.

The resolution, which expresses their support for reproductive health centres like Planned Parenthood and calls on President Joe Biden to support pro-abortion policies, also supports several proposed federal laws to protect reproductive rights and increase access to affordable abortions.

The document specifically highlights the need for equal and affordable access to abortions and for immigrants to be able to enrol in health programs like Medicaid for affordable coverage quickly.

Council member Adam McGough was the only one to vote against the resolution, with Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Casey Thomas, Tennell Atkins, and Cara Mendelsohn absent from the vote. According to Kera News, McGough expressed his gratitude for Texas' ban on abortions in most cases and felt it wasn't the City Council's place to take a stance on the issue.

He criticized the resolution as "poorly written" and "poorly drafted" and stated that the City Council couldn't do anything about it. Mendelsohn also believed that the resolution was inappropriate for the City Council and suggested leaving it to state and federal officials. She called the resolution "political theatre at its worst," claiming that it sabotages the state legislative agenda and goes explicitly against the legislators asking for help in solving city issues.

Also Read: Pope Francis' Words on Abortion Misrepresented by Biden, Critics Label it 'Fake Catholicism'

The Overturning of the Roe v. Wade Decision

The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has caused great concern for women's rights and access to healthcare. The overturn of this fundamental right has not only put the health and lives of women at risk but has also opened the door for new challenges to other fundamental freedoms, such as contraception and marriage equality.

In the wake of this decision, many states have implemented extreme abortion bans without exceptions for rape and incest. This has resulted in doctors facing jail time for providing reproductive care to patients.

According to the Whitehouse, Despite the setback, citizens across the country have made their stance clear at the ballot box, showing their support for preserving the right to choose. To fully secure this right, Congress must codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. The Executive authority must also protect women and families from harm until this becomes a reality.

Related Article: Efforts to Increase Access to Abortion Pills Gain Momentum, Despite Ongoing Controversy