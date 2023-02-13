The leaders of Catholic schools in the Portland area have received instructions from the Archdiocese to reject the idea of "gender identity theory." The document is 17 pages long and is called "A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory."

According to a recent document written by Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, schools should base things like names, the words used to refer to someone, using bathrooms, what people wear, and what sports they play on a person's biological sex rather than how they see themselves.

Document About the Use of Traditional Binary Gender Identities in Name and Proniun Use in Schools

The Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon recently released a document about LGBTQ young people, their families, and those who support and educate them. According to National Catholic Reporter, Archbishop Alexander Sample shared the 17-page "A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory: Catechesis and Pastoral Guidelines" with priests on January 25th and then with school leaders the next day.

Archbishop Alexander Sample's document explains the Catholic Church's beliefs about gender identity. The guidelines are meant to help people understand the church's teachings, which are beautiful and timeless. In the document, Archbishop Sample wrote the guidelines with love and compassion, hoping they would encourage and bring hope to people working with people struggling with gender issues. He wants everyone who reads the document to feel the love put into it and to be drawn closer to Jesus Christ and the truth. The document was given on January 25th, 2023, a special day for the church.

The Catholic Church in Portland releasing a policy about gender identity is not the first time the church has done this. According to Oregon Live, other church branches have also made similar policies. However, the approach is likely to be met with opposition in Portland because the area is politically progressive.

In 2015, a Catholic school changed its policy about hiring gay employees after an outcry from the community when a gay counselor was fired. Archbishop Alexander Sample supported the firing. According to the Archdiocese of Portland, a quarter of students in elementary schools are not Catholic, and 44% of high school students are not Catholic.

A Look at the Guidelines Passed by Portland Catholic Church, Some Disagrees

The guidelines set forth by the Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon, state the following:

Schools are not allowed to have bathrooms for all genders, except for single-use facilities.

Names and pronouns used at school must correspond with a person's biological sex

Catholic schools cannot display signs or symbols supporting gender identity theory.

Students must follow the dress code that matches their biological sex.

Sports and other activities should be based on a person's biological sex, not their self-perceived gender.

State Senator Kate Lieber expressed her disappointment with the Archdiocese of Portland's recent statement on gender identity. According to Koin, as a member of the LGBTQ Caucus and the majority leader of the Oregon State Senate, Lieber criticized the directive prohibiting Catholic institutions from supporting any gender transition.

She stated that the church's stance, which negates the identities and experiences of LGBTQ individuals, could create a damaging and unsafe environment for students. Lieber believes that no church or politician should dictate who someone is and how they can be.

