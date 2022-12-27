The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha has disclosed updated guidelines for gender in schools following a period of controversy surrounding the policy. The new guidelines aim to clarify the archdiocese's position on gender and its expectations for how it should be addressed in Catholic schools.

The revised policy has sparked a range of reactions, with some praising it for aligning with traditional Catholic teachings on gender and others expressing concern over its potential impact on LGBTQ+ students and staff.

New Guidelines Emphasize Biological Sex in Language and Facility Use

According to MSN, the original policy, released in August, sparked controversy and prompted the development of the revised guidelines, which were approved on December 9th. The updated policy states that "all Catholic schools shall respect the biological sex of each student and shall apply all policies and procedures to that student according to each student's God-given biological sex." While the revised policy applies to students, it does not mention staff or volunteers.

The archdiocese has made it clear that experiencing gender dysphoria does not disqualify a student from attending one of its schools.

In a report by 6 News WOWT, Father Matt Spotts, the president of Creighton Prep High School, has emphasized the school's commitment to caring for all students in response to the Archdiocese of Omaha's revised gender policy, which requires the use of pronouns and facilities based on an individual's biological sex. Spotts stated that Creighton Prep, along with other independent Catholic high schools in the Omaha area, is not required to follow the policy and has its guidelines in place.

He emphasized the school's belief that "every single student that walks through our doors is in the image and likeness of God," and highlighted the importance of this value in the school's approach to all students. The Archdiocese of Omaha governs three high schools in the area: Gross, Roncalli, and Skutt.

Policy Update Sparks Backlash and Criticism from LGBTQ+ Advocates and Some Catholic Schools

The Archdiocese of Omaha has faced backlash and objections from three member schools - Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School - over its revised gender policy, which requires the use of pronouns and facilities consistent with an individual's biological sex.

Fr. Matt Spotts of Creighton Prep stated that it is the school's duty, as a Catholic institution in the Ignatian tradition, to offer pastoral care and sensitivity to all individuals, regardless of their questions or struggles with sexuality and gender.

Maddie Genoways, a staff writer in an op-ed in The Wayne Stater, argued that the policy will harm the mental health and self-esteem of transgender youth and could put those living with transphobic families at risk. Some have called for the church to prioritize the protection of these children rather than supporting policies that could be used to harm them further. This policy is one of many issues that have caused people to question the Catholic Church's commitment to the needs and voices of its parishioners. Some have suggested that this generation is losing interest in attending church due to a feeling that they are being judged or ostracized for simply seeking happiness and fulfillment in life.

The archdiocese still needs to comment on why the policy was updated or whether it applies to staff and volunteers.

