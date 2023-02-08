Although God is believed to create humankind in his image and likeness, it is not yet confirmed what gender God belongs to. Mainly in using God as a figure, man is often used as gender.

The Church of England is making a considerable step towards inclusivity by examining the possibility of using gender-neutral language when people and priests refer to God. In response to requests from its priests, the church has announced plans to establish a commission in the spring to explore the issue.

The Church of England: Re-evaluating its language for God in light of inclusivity

The Church of England is engaging in a historical review of its language when referring to God, as priests have requested to use gender-neutral terms instead of the traditional "he." According to Yahoo! Sport, this move is set to challenge traditional teachings from Jewish and Christian faiths dating back thousands of years.

In response, the church will launch a new joint project in the spring, determining whether to propose changes to the language used in worship. The project's outcome and any other changes to authorized liturgical practices will be subject to approval by the church's governing body, the synod.

In an article in The Guardian, bishop Michael Ipgrave of Lichfield, who serves as the vice-chair of the liturgical commission, stated that the church has been "exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years" and that a new joint project on this issue is now set to begin. The project's specifics remain to be seen, but the church is making a significant effort to consider a more inclusive language for all people.

This Will Mark a Significant Change in the Tradition

According to Sky News, the project was initiated in response to a question posed by Rev Joanna Stobart at a synod meeting. Although the project's specifics are yet to be determined, it has already sparked controversy, with some opposing any potential changes.

Rev Dr Ian Paul has stated that such changes would mark a departure from the church's doctrine and would result in moving away from the scripture-based foundation of the church. Despite this opposition, the Church of England has seen a growing interest in exploring new languages over the past 20 years, according to a spokesman for the church. The spokesman emphasized that there are no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies.

Using gender-neutral language when referring to God is a topic of ongoing debate and discussion within various religious communities. While some individuals believe it is essential to update language to be more inclusive and reflect the community's diversity, others hold to traditional teachings and the historical use of gendered language.

If this new language will be adopted, this would mark a significant change from long-standing traditions and may challenge fundamental beliefs and doctrines. Ultimately, any decisions on this matter will be shaped by ongoing discussions, reflection, and the perspectives of individual communities.

