The actor of the hit series "The Chosen," Jonathan Romie, will be playing hippie street preacher Lonnie Frisbee in the upcoming "Jesus Revolution" film. The movie will be released on the 24th of February.

"Jesus Revolution" Film

In an interview with the Catholic News Agency, Jonathan described the character of Lonnie Frisbee as a passionate evangelist and a responsible person for leading millions of young people to a relationship with Jesus Christ. As mentioned, the events described in the actual narrative take place in Southern California in the early 1970s, which was the climax of the hippie subculture. The film presents the national spiritual awakening that occurred during this period as well as how a community of young hippies came to encounter Christ.

On the other hand, Jonathan also stated that if someone has never had a personal relationship with Christ, they might investigate what it entails. When an individual is looking for meaning in their life, trying to find purpose, or whatever they're lacking, they're probably missing a connection with Jesus. God represents the fullest expression of the human spirit in its purest form. The moment that people realize it, they have found life. Additionally, if people put God as the center of their lives, everything falls into place.

Also Read: 'The Chosen' Actor Jonathan Roumie Reveals Casting In Another Jesus Movie

Jonathan Roumie's Life

According to an article from the All American Speakers Bureau, Jonathan Roumie was born in New York City and currently living in Los Angeles. He has spent years working in practically every field of theater, film, and television, as well as the faith-based genre. Jonathan is a voice-over artist and a professional actor. He has also voiced a number of characters in animated films.

Previously, Jonathan played roles in different films, including "The Chosen" and "The Two Thieves." He writes, sings, and plays with various bands when not acting. Recently, he released an original album that he co-produced in Europe. Jonathan is also involved in several ministries within his home parish. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Catholics in Media Association and a leader of a faith-based entertainment ministry based in Beverly Hills, California.

Jonathan Roumie Meets Pope Francis

Jonathan Roumie reportedly met Pope Francis in August of 2021. While he is in Rome to visit pilgrimage sites associated with the Gospels, the actor who plays Jesus in the internet series "The Chosen" had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. It allowed him to fulfill a dream he had since he was a child. Jonathan Roumie said that meeting Pope Francis was "a childhood dream realized."

Jonathan is a devout Catholic and an actor who has played the role of Christ on the television series produced by evangelical Christians since 2019. He also stated that even when he was a young boy, he had the desire to attend World Youth Day and speak with the Pope. Jonathan had no idea how to make those things happen at that time since his parents were immigrants and were unfamiliar with youth day.

Hence, after many years, Jonathan was able to meet the Pope. During the meeting, the actor also spoke to Pope Francis in Spanish. He asked the Pope to pray for him as he continues to represent Jesus in the online series.

Related Article: 'The Chosen' Campus Tour Gets Welcomed By Tens Of Thousands Of Students