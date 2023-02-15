New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out against Super Bowl commercials that she believes paint a benign image of fascism. The Christian campaign created the advertisements in question, He Gets Us, and featured Jesus advocating for the rights of immigrants and the poor.

Despite the religious overtones of the ads, Ocasio-Cortez argues that they send a harmful message and promote a political agenda that goes against the teachings of Jesus. Her comments remind us that the intersection of religion and politics can be contentious and that it is essential to be completely aware of the messages we are promoting, especially on a national stage like the Super Bowl.

He Gets Us Ads in Super Bowl Got Criticized

The "He Gets Us" Super Bowl advertising campaign aimed to inspire viewers to engage with faith through its unique approach. The campaign conducted extensive research into contemporary culture, discovering a perception that those with differing opinions are evil and deserving of enmity.

According to Christianity Daily, the commercials, which showcased the impact of Jesus' teachings on love, kindness, and generosity, aimed to give a voice to Jesus' followers who want to reclaim his name from those who use it to divide. With the aim to promote faith, the campaign urged viewers to visit the HeGetsUs.com website to engage in live chat, receive prayer, join virtual Bible study programs, and download an app.

Funded by a $100 million foundation of Christian donors, the "He Gets Us" advertising campaign aimed to make a significant impact and bring the message of hope to a broad audience.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself in the middle of a heated debate on Twitter when she criticized a Christian advertising campaign funded by Hobby Lobby's owners called "He Gets Us."

According to Fox News, she accused the ads of putting a positive spin on fascism. Although it was unclear which of the two Super Bowl commercials she was referencing, one featured images of political unrest, with the line, "Jesus loved the people we hate." Both conservative and liberal commentators questioned her labelling of the ads as pro-fascist and accused her of being intolerant of differing viewpoints. The congresswoman's critique sparked a discussion about the role of religion in politics and the importance of respecting different opinions.

Also Read: Christian Donors Funds "He Gets Us" Advertising Campaign to Air During Super Bowl

Does the Campaign Have Hidden Deep Agendas?

NFL games are known for incorporating religious gestures, such as praying on the field, but recent outreach by one religious campaign has come under scrutiny. According to The Independent, critics, particularly young people and sceptics of religion have pointed out red flags in the campaign's messaging.

Despite attempts to appear inclusive, the holding company and major donors are connected to right-wing political causes that restrict women's reproductive rights and LGBT+ rights. Public information and content on the campaign's website reveal the campaign's roots as a subsidiary of The Servant Foundation, which has donated tens of millions of dollars to the right-wing Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, according to left-leaning publication Jacobin.

These revelations have raised concerns about the true intentions of the campaign and whether its messaging is a guise for pushing a particular political agenda.

Related Article: 'He Gets Us' Campaign: The Story Behind the Super Bowl Jesus Ads