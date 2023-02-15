An increasing number of Republicans that embrace Christian nationalism have surfaced, and it is a pressing issue of today.

The growing domination of Christian nationalism in certain factions of American politics presents a grave danger to the well-being of our democratic system. The current cultural war is seeing an increasing polarization between a right motivated by the principles of Christian nationalism and Americans who welcome the country's expanding racial and religious differences.

It is essential to note that this type of nationalism is not inherently a Christian problem but more of an ideological issue. Nevertheless, it presents a real danger of further division in our current crooked society. As a democracy, it is vital to be inclusive and celebrate diversity rather than to propagate an ideology that favors one group over the other.

Christian Nationalism is Rising According to a Recent Survey

According to a recent survey by the nonpartisan PRRI, more than half of Republicans in the United States believe that the country should be a strictly Christian nation. This view is shared by 21% of respondents, while an additional 33% sympathize with the ideals of Christian nationalism. In response to these findings, PRRI founder and president Robert P. Jones decided to delve deeper into this issue and survey attitudes toward Christian nationalism.

Jones noted that this term has been used across the political spectrum and has gained increasing media attention in recent years. Christian nationalism asserts that the U.S. is a Christian nation, so its laws should be based on Christian values. While this viewpoint has traditionally been associated with white evangelical circles, it is now gaining traction within Republican spaces as well.

In the article of NPR, the PRRI/Brookings survey found that while a majority of Republicans may subscribe to the principles of Christian nationalism, it remains a minority opinion nationwide.

Only 10% of Americans identified themselves as adherents of Christian nationalism, while 19% of respondents stated they sympathized with these beliefs. History professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez highlighted that this ideology is not new in American society and has been prevalent since the rise of the Christian Right in the 1970s.

NPR stated that Du Mez believes these views are often a reaction to demographic changes and cultural and generational shifts in the United States. As the country has become more diverse, adherents of Christian nationalism are concerned about losing their political and cultural dominance. The survey also found that 50% of Christian nationalists and almost 4 in 10 sympathizers support the idea of an authoritarian leader to maintain their vision of a Christian society.

Christian Nationalists to Resort in Violence to Enforce their Vision

According to WPR, many Christian nationalists are willing to use violence to enforce their vision of the country. While not all Christian nationalists share these extreme views, a significant number are eager to oppose pluralism and democracy, even if it means fighting and causing harm to their fellow Americans.

This finding is alarming, as it suggests that some Americans are willing to prioritize their religious and cultural beliefs over the well-being and safety of their fellow citizens. It is essential to address the roots of this ideology and promote tolerance and understanding to protect the democratic principles of our nation.

