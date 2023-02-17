During his recent visit to Africa, Pope Francis took the opportunity to speak about the future of his leadership in the Catholic Church. The Pope tackled a previously unknown aspect of his early days as pontiff: a provisional letter of resignation.

Although he did not detail the letter's contents, he explained that he wrote it as a precautionary measure to ensure that the Church would not suffer if his health deteriorated rapidly. In addition to discussing this matter, the Pope engaged with members of the Catholic community during his visit to Africa, holding private audiences with both laity and clergy.

Pope Francis revealed that he had written a letter of resignation when he became incapacitated. According to Christianity Daily's story last year, the letter was drafted several years ago and was given to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the late Vatican Secretary.

Francis stated that previous pontiffs, Paul VI and Pius XII, also wrote letters of resignation whenever a similar event of permanent impairment occurred. This was the first time the pope had made this information public. When asked if he had researched the matter of resignation, Francis stated that he had not and was not concerned about it.

He further encouraged the interviewer to ask Cardinal Bertone for the letter, stating that he was still determining if it had been passed on to the current Vatican secretary, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Despite the preparations, Pope Francis continued his papacy and encouraged his followers to embrace love and compassion in their daily lives.

But recently, Francis reflected on the importance of stepping aside during a regular prayer led by the Pope, the Sunday Angelus, last January 15th. According to Daily Mail, he emphasized that learning to set ourselves aside at the right moment is a vital virtue that St. John the Baptist cultivated.

According to reports, the Pope was under pressure from conservative factions in the church who saw him as more liberal than his predecessor. However, he denied rumours of his resignation. The Pope also gave new details about a knee condition that has affected some of his duties as Pope, dispelling rumours that he had cancer. Despite his challenges, Pope Francis continues to lead the Catholic Church and promote love and compassion among his followers.

Gossips Can Lead to Frequent Changes in Papacy

In an article in Fox News, Pope Francis stated that the ministry of the patriarchs is a lifelong commitment that upholds historical traditions. The term "patriarch" in Catholic ecclesiology refers to the leader of an autonomous church. Several patriarchs within the Catholic Church oversee distinct churches.

The pope is the supreme head of the worldwide Catholic Church and the patriarch of Rome. The pope's recent comments about the papal resignations are pretty definitive, indicating that listening to gossip can lead to frequent changes in the papacy, which is not desirable. While Pope Francis has praised Benedict's decision to resign, he has also stated that he does not have a personal desire to end service of being the leader of the Catholic church.

