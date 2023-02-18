A pastor from Mozambique has attempted to do a 40-day Jesus fast, but unfortunately, his body couldn't catch up and sustain the suffering. Francisco Barajah, the founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church and French teacher, made headlines recently after he was hospitalized following a 25-day fast.

Barajah's extreme religious devotion is not uncommon among those who follow the practice of fasting. While some individuals may fast for spiritual reasons, others as a form of political or social protest. However, medical professionals caution that fasting for extended periods can be dangerous, mainly if not supervised by a healthcare professional.

Pastor Francisco Barajah Passed Away Attempting Jesus Fast

In Barajah's case, his followers and family recognized the signs of his deteriorating health and intervened, resulting in his being taken to the hospital. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the risks and benefits of religious and political practices that involve fasting and the need to take appropriate measures to safeguard one's health and well-being.

According to Africa News, Barajah's 25-day fast resulted in acute anemia and organ failure, leading to his being rushed to the hospital. The severity of his condition was evident in his significant weight loss, leaving him too weak even to stand up.

This incident has highlighted the importance of responsible fasting practices and the need for individuals to be aware of the risks involved in such endeavors. While fasting can be an essential part of some religious and social practices, it is crucial to approach it with a careful and informed mindset and to seek guidance from healthcare professionals when necessary.

Francisco's brother, Marques Manuel Barajah, expressed doubts about the accuracy of the medical diagnosis. According to Christian Post, he believes that his brother did not suffer from acute anemia and organ failure but instead had low blood pressure. The incident highlights the challenge of reconciling modern medical knowledge with religious or spiritual practices.

Fasting: A Religious Practice For Centuries, But Needs Caution in Attempt

Fasting has been a religious and cultural practice for centuries, with some people using it to redirect their focus toward their spirituality. Sometimes, people undertake to fast for long periods, such as the 40-day Jesus fast.

However, these practices come with inherent risks, and people should take necessary precautions, including seeking medical guidance.

According to Marquette University's article, the story of Jesus being tempted by the devil in the wilderness is powerful. It shows Jesus' strength of character and resolves, as well as the cunning and deceitfulness of the devil.

According to the gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke in the Bible, Jesus fasted for forty days and nights before being approached by the tempter. The devil tempted Jesus three times, offering him food, power, and wealth in exchange for worship.

But Jesus did not give in to the devil's temptations and instead relied on the word of God to resist. This story is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of relying on God in times of temptation and difficulty.

This supernatural event is one ordinary human being cannot sustain; instead of following the same process, why not the people in faith make some revisions to the practice in a safer and less life-threatening way?

