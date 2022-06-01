A 9-year-old victim in the recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has shared the Gospel of Christ before the incident that killed her, proclaiming “Jesus died for us.”

Ellie Garcia, a little girl who was shot and killed tragically, is now being remembered through her short video sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In her TikTok video, she can be heard saying, "Hey, guys. I just wanted to give you a little catchup." Then the little girl went on proclaiming "Jesus. He died for us. So, when we die, we'll be up there with Him," she said. "In my room, I have three pictures of Him."

This video shared by her father Steven Garcia went viral reaching 1 million views and 25,000 reactions from different people on Facebook.

Reliving Memories

As Steven grieved for his loss, he shared that pictures and videos of her daughter have been helping him to relive her memories. He said that memories cheer him now that he's at the lowest point of his life.

He advised all fathers like him to cherish every moment with their children and take all the pictures and videos for memories. He said, "I can't help to smile!" when he's opening his gallery to see pictures and videos of his daughter.

"The entire world loves you, baby. You made yourself a star baby!" Steven went on reminiscing about his beloved daughter.

One of the comments said, "Sure baby you will be in heaven with Jesus."

Praying With Ellie

According to her father, Ellie was a prayerful child.

In his post, Steven shared that Ellie prays loudly every night so they can also pray with her. Sharing a photo taken last January 7, he remembers her wanting to sleep with a new lamp. She aired up her air mattress, gave them hugs and kisses, and pray.

"I love you baby girl and I love the way you pray," he wrote.

One of the comments said that Ellie's faith was inspiring, and seeing the clips made her realize how much she can learn wisdom from the young child. She said, Ellie will always be remembered and will include her family in her prayers.

Also Read: Faith Community Providing Mental Health Support Amid Texas School Shooting

Help Pours From Community

Ellie's family set up a GoFundMe account to help them get through the trying times financially. Many people also offered in-kind services such as landscaping, photo illustrations, and personalized items like shirts, candles, and pillows.

When the family visited Ellie's Memorial at the school, Steven was surprised by the gifts that people put there. He thanked all the people for loving her daughter and sharing her story not just with Texas but the whole world.

Many people had extended their condolences to the bereaved family, including the San Antonio Zoo which posted the picture of the zoo building being lit up to commemorate the life of Ellie.

The Garcia Family has been grateful for all the help they received. They also asked for continuous prayers to get through this sad time.

Related Article: Christian Leaders Weigh In On Tragic Uvalde Shooting Incident