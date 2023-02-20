The "He Gets Us" campaign to advertise Jesus has been one of the main talks in headlines as they have shown two ads in the Super Bowl LVII. The ads garnered various comments and reactions. Also, the credibility of the group has been questioned.

The campaign has taken a refreshingly different approach by refusing to take a stance on the contentious issue of abortion. According to a spokesperson for the campaign, the focus should always be on Jesus rather than on political or social issues that divide us.

The Credibility and People Behind the 'He Gets Us' Campaign Questioned

Recently, the campaign has been questioned on its credibility and legitimateness and those who fund them. There has been much discussion around the motivations and intentions of the "He Gets Us" campaign. Some reports suggest that the movement is connected to the Servant Foundation, also known as the Signatry. This Kansas-based charity has donated to conservative non-profit organizations in the past.

According to USA Today, the Servant Foundation's donations have aimed to shift US policies towards the right. Moreover, the "He Gets Us" campaign has been associated with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion legislators. Reports have indicated that between 2018 and 2020, the Servant Foundation donated more than $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit organization classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.

But according to a recent article in Christianity Daily, while there have been rumors and speculations surrounding the "He Gets Us" campaign and its affiliations with conservative non-profit organizations, the campaign's spokesperson has emphasized that the funding behind the advertising campaign is the result of a collective effort from a group of individuals who share a common belief in spreading the message of Jesus.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the anonymity of the donors and those behind the campaign is a deliberate decision as the campaign solely focuses on the message of Jesus and his teachings.

Also Read: 'He Gets Us' Campaign: The Story Behind the Super Bowl Jesus Ads

The Focus is on The Message of Jesus

The campaign has been in talks because of the two ads aired during the Kansas Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The increased interest in them has been much of a nuisance because different queries are being thrown at them, including sensitive issues on whether they support the anti-abortion campaign.

In the article of Fox News, despite the increased interest, the campaign's spokesperson emphasized that their focus remains solely on spreading the message of Jesus as it is presented in the Bible. They acknowledged that while the debate over abortion is crucial, it should not take away from the message of love, compassion, and forgiveness that Jesus preached.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Jesus of the Bible embodies these qualities and loves all people unconditionally, regardless of their stance on this issue. The campaign aims to promote Jesus' message of love and inclusivity, which they believe is more important than any political or social debate. By bringing people together and focusing on what unites us, the "HeGetsUs" campaign hopes to create a world where everyone feels loved, valued, and respected.

Related Article: Christian Donors Funds "He Gets Us" Advertising Campaign to Air During Super Bowl