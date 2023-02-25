The show business industry is usually not vocal about Hollywood stars' religious affiliation starts. But Mark Wahlberg stands firm in his faith even if it is said to be not famous in the world of actors and actresses.

On Ash Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg delivered a critical message emphasizing his faith. Even though he's famous as an actor, producer, and businessman, some may not know his deep Catholic devotion.

Mark Wahlberg Shares why He is Committed to His Faith

According to a shared article in Yahoo! News, Wahlberg said faith is crucial as it has given him numerous blessings. He further explained that God's purpose is to save the righteous and the sinners. Wahlberg also shared how focusing on his faith has allowed him to become a better version of himself, which he continually strives for.

Mark Wahlberg is outspoken about his faith but does not intend to impose it on others. He believes in balancing sharing his beliefs and not being pushy about them. Wahlberg stated that he does not want to force his faith on anyone, as it is a personal choice.

At the same time, he emphasized that denying his faith would be a greater sin. He acknowledges that expressing his faith might not be widespread in his industry, but he cannot deny his beliefs, and it's crucial for him to share them with people.

He recognizes the significance of respecting and honoring people from various walks of life and religious beliefs. Wahlberg values his friendships with individuals from diverse backgrounds and religions and believes in treating everyone with kindness and understanding.

The article in Insider states that Mark Wahlberg's faith has also influenced his professional endeavors. In the 2022 movie "Father Stu," which he produced and starred in, he portrayed a former boxer who became a Catholic priest. Wahlberg also serves as a spokesperson for Hallow, a Catholic app focusing on meditation, prayer, and sleep.

As an observant Catholic, Wahlberg follows Lenten dietary restrictions, which involve abstaining from meat every Friday and having one meal on Ash Wednesday. He believes Catholicism is integral to his life, but he has also established a balance regarding religion within his family. In 2022, he moved with his family to Nevada and has since found a way to understand and respect each other's religious beliefs.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals Daily Prayer Routine with Kids: 'They Can't Go to Bed Without That

Other Actors Have Shared Their Journey With God

Some actors and actresses have endured a hard life, with temptations and hardships, before they find their ultimate well-being and mostly share their journey with God.

According to a story shared in Christianity Daily, actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, has shared his addiction experiences and his journey towards faith in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry writes about a moment when he prayed to God for help and was overwhelmed by a growing light that filled the room, bringing him comfort and peace. He believes that this experience led him on the path toward sobriety and recovery. Perry credits God with saving him from his addictions, which he says cost him a lot of money and even some of his teeth. He states that this moment helped him become a seeker of truth, sobriety, and God.

Related Article: Matthew Perry Finds Solace in Faith as He Overcomes Substance Addiction