In an interview, former Friends actor Matthew Perry revealed that he turned to faith as he struggled with substance addiction. Perry stated that he had hit rock bottom and realized that his addiction had almost cost him his life.

Seeking help and support, Perry found solace in his belief in a higher power, which he credits with helping him overcome his addiction and find the strength to continue his journey toward recovery.

Actor Credits Higher Power with Helping Him Overcome Addiction

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends, has written about his experiences with addiction and turning to faith in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. According to Christian Headlines, in the book, Perry describes a moment of desperation and hopelessness in which he prayed to God for help.

As he prayed, a light began to grow and fill the room, bringing peace and comfort. Perry writes that he began to cry, overwhelmed by the experience. Perry credits this moment with helping him on his journey toward recovery from addiction.

According to Perry, he has spent a large sum of money on addiction treatment and hospitals and has even lost some of his teeth due to his drug use. However, he believes that God intervened and saved him from his addictions. Perry says that God gave him a glimpse of what life could be and turned him into a seeker of sobriety, truth, and God.

"I had been in the presence of God. I was certain of it. And this time, I had prayed for the right thing: help," Perry stated in an article for CBN News.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals Daily Prayer Routine with Kids: 'They Can't Go to Bed Without That

Perry Opens Up About Difficult Journey to Recovery

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show "Friends," has written a memoir about his journey through addiction and recovery. In the book, he writes about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction, including a near-death experience at the age of 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse.

According to People, Perry spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months. He waited until he was sober and no longer suffering from the disease of addiction to writing about his experiences, hoping it would help others.

Matthew Perry has struggled with addiction and has been to rehab 15 times. His appearance changed depending on his sobriety, but his castmates on "Friends" were understanding and patient with him. Perry has learned the tools necessary to maintain sobriety and is now in good health, although he jokes that he doesn't want to work out too much because he doesn't want only to be able to play superheroes.

Matthew Perry has had a long battle with addiction and has undergone 14 surgeries on his stomach. He prefers not to disclose how long he has been sober, but he still counts each day and knows that he can always return to his education and knowledge about sobriety if he loses it.

He credits a conversation with his therapist for helping him stop taking drugs and inspiring him to try and help others who have struggled with addiction. He believes that he survived his near-death experience for a reason and wants to use that experience to help others.

Matthew Perry believes that readers of his memoir will be surprised by how close he came to death during his struggles with addiction. He hopes that people will relate to his experiences and recognize that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of their level of success.

Related Article: Former Nickelodeon Star-turned-Youth Pastor Kel Mitchell Says He 'Wants God in Everything He Does'