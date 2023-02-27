The "He Gets Us" media campaign has invaded the headlines as the LVII Super Bowl ended. With over a million views on the advertisements shown during the game, the campaign hopes that the messages behind those ads come into the people's consciousness that Jesus gets us.

According to the, He Gets Us website; the campaign is an inclusive community of individuals drawn to the story of Jesus, regardless of their personal beliefs. While some members identify as Christians who see Jesus as God's son, others interpret his teachings differently. The group aims to explore the life of Jesus through a contemporary perspective and to uncover new insights that may have been overlooked in traditional interpretations.

'He Gets Us' Campaign Seeks The People's Acceptance of Jesus

He Gets Us recognizes the relevance of Jesus' story in today's world and is dedicated to sharing its findings with others who may be curious about his message.

He Gets Us is a movement that seeks to redefine the image of Jesus as an immigrant, radical, and activist for women's rights, racial justice, and political integrity. According to Journal Now, the group aims to appeal to those who are spiritually open but skeptical, and they use various media, such as a one-minute video titled "Refugee," to convey their message.

The video portrays Central American families going to the United States border, with one young couple and their baby eventually arriving in Bethlehem. The video has been viewed nearly 200,000 times on YouTube. Comments also have reached a considerable number, but the reporter said that the viewers' reaction was adverse and included some downright hostile people.

Also Read: Regular Church Attendance Declines, But Belief in God Persists Despite the Growth of Megachurches

The Decline of Christianity: A Pressing Issue Mainly on the Youth Today

With the decline of Christianity, He Gets Us motives are clear, to introduce Jesus again and to bring Christians back to life. According to polls conducted by Gallup and cited by the American Survey Center, younger generations are less religious than older ones, with 34% of Generation Z identifying as "nones" who don't affiliate with any particular religion.

This trend is partially attributed to the fact that older people tend to become more religious as they age and start families, and may also be influenced by their belief in an afterlife. However, political divisions, particularly on issues such as LGBTQ rights and abortion, which conservative religious organizations often oppose, may also contribute to the spiritual disconnect among younger people.

According to Greens Boro News and Record, Dr. Kevin Young, who leads a Florida-based ministry focused on the disillusioned and disconnected from traditional churches; also a critic of the He Gets Us campaign, believes that young people's disenchantment with Christianity is not due to Jesus' image problem but rather Christianity's reputation.

According to him, the younger generation seeks a church that actively addresses the needs of those in harm's way, especially those whom the church itself may have harmed.

Young suggests that instead of investing resources in marketing and rebranding Jesus, Christianity should fund community programs and advocate for the oppressed. Critics of rebranding Jesus argue that Christianity should improve its image by emulating Jesus' teachings and leading by example.

Related Article: Church Leaders Shouldn't Simply Assume That Churchgoers Have A Biblical Worldview, Survey Reveals