Pope Francis has recently been discharged after being hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory illness. The improvement in his health was evident as he celebrated the Palm Sunday mass, and more than 30,000 people gathered in the Vatican square to attend the holy mass.

The pope rode the popemobile and blessed the palms at the ancient obelisk in the center of the square. According to Italian media, the pope opened the mass with a weak and slightly breathless voice.

Pope Francis' Health Improved Very Well as He Conducted the Palm Sunday Mass

According to The Guardian, during the pope's homily, he stressed the value of looking after individuals who are left alone throughout his sermon, drawing attention to the exploitation of entire populations, the hardship of refused immigrants and prisons, and the labelling of people as problems.

The pope received well-wishers outside the Gemelli hospital in Rome after being released on Saturday after undergoing tests due to respiratory issues and chest pain. He hugged a grieving mother whose daughter had died the night before in the hospital. The pope stated that he had not been terrified while being treated in the hospital when asked about it by reporters. He indicated that he was recovering well from his health problems and was still alive.

Pope Francis Jokes on the Reporters

By the time Pope Francis left the hospital, reporters had asked him how he was feeling, and he jokingly responded, "Still Alive!" According to Fox News, before leaving the hospital, he took the time to entertain some of the patients. He signed a young boy's arm cast and thanked the hospital staff for the care and support they provided for him.

Afterwards, he went to the Basilica of St. Mary Major and prayed for the individuals he had met in the Gemelli Hospital. The pope continued to function in a limited capacity despite being in rehabilitation, and on Friday, he even baptized a young youngster named Miguel Angel. Also, he brought chocolates, rosaries, and children's books about Jesus when he went to the pediatric oncology ward. The pope also conveyed his sorrow and prayers for the victims and all touched by the horrific shooting at The Covenant School in a papal telegram to the Diocese of Nashville.

Pope's Busy Schedule Ahead as The Holy Week Started

The Palm Sunday celebration marks the beginning of the holy week and also marks the beginning of a busy schedule for the pope. According to CBS News, He has a Holy Thursday Mass booked in a juvenile penitentiary in Rome. Francis requested fervent prayers for the "martyred Ukrainian people" during his Palm Sunday Mass in reference to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On Palm Sunday, olive branches are waved to represent Jesus' peace. After the Mass, Francis, who uses a wheelchair to treat his persistent knee ailment, greeted the cardinals individually while seated in it. During the ritual, the pope got back in the popemobile and drove through the crowd of faithful, some of whom were holding flags from their own countries, waving to him.

