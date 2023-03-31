The Vatican Press Office reported that Pope Francis' health and condition had improved after being hospitalized for a respiratory infection overnight. According to the statement, his situation has improved as time passes.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, issued a statement in Italian saying that Pope Francis had a good night's rest and that his condition had been improving steadily.

The Health of Pope Francis is Steadily Improving

According to Bruni, in the story in MSN, the pontiff had already read some newspapers after breakfast and returned to work before going to the private apartment's little chapel to pray and receive the Eucharist. Francis, 86, was admitted to the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome on Wednesday and is expected to remain there for several days to receive the necessary treatment for the said infection.

Pope Francis had been experiencing respiratory difficulties before being admitted to the hospital. Medical tests conducted at the Gemelli Hospital showed that he had a respiratory infection, which is not related to COVID-19.

But the statement did not provide any further information and specific details about the type of respiratory infection the pope has or the specific medical treatment he will receive during his hospitalization.

The Vatican initially stated that Pope Francis would need to stay in the hospital for a few days, raising doubts about his participation in Holy Week, a crucial period in the Church calendar starting with Palm Sunday. According to the Independent, cardinals were informed by the Vatican that Francis would not be presiding over Easter services this year, and the ceremonies would be shared among them.

But Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista re-stated that the pope is expected to attend the principal Mass on April 9th. In St. Peter's Square, supporters of the pope expressed their well-wishes and hoped for his speedy recovery, with many nuns from various countries expressing their love and support for him.

Due to these concerns, prayers were offered for him in his home country Argentina. Despite these worries, Father Alejandro Russo, who leads the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, reassured his congregation that the pope's intensive work for the Church was taking a toll on his health but that they should not be alarmed as his current condition was just a temporary setback.

Vigils and Prayers Offered for the Pope

By the time Pope Francis was confined to the Gemelli hospital, faithful supporters had kept conducting vigil outside, much like when he was hospitalized for colon surgery in 2021. According to the report in CBS News, he was treated for diverticulitis at that time, which is a painful condition he disclosed had returned in January.

These health issues have fueled speculation that Francis may follow his predecessor on what he has decided, Pope Emeritus Benedict, and resign from his post. But CBS News Vatican consultant Father Anthony Figuereido recently stated that Francis had made it clear he would remain to be the pope unless an illness of the mind or other significant difficulty impeded him.

