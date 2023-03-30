On Wednesday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis, 86, has a respiratory infection and must be hospitalized for several days to receive treatment.

According to the statement, the Pope reported experiencing breathing difficulties recently. However, he has tested negative for Covid-19. The Vatican also conveyed that the Pope is grateful for the many messages of support and prayer that he has received.

Pope Francis was Hospitalized for Treatment of a Respiratory Infection

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had been unexpectedly taken to the hospital for tests hours before releasing the statement about his respiratory infection. The Guardian reported that initially, the Vatican had said that the check-up was planned. Still, the Italian media raised doubts about the claim, pointing out that a TV interview with the Pope scheduled for Wednesday afternoon had been canceled at the last moment.

The Pope had appeared to be in good health earlier in the day when he attended his weekly general audience at the Vatican. Yet, he has a history of respiratory issues due to the removal of a portion of one lung during his early 20s while undergoing priestly training in his home Argentina.

Pope Francis' hospitalization comes just before the Palm Sunday service on April 2, which marks the beginning of a busy week of ceremonies leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9. It is still being determined whether he can lead these ceremonies as usual.

Another source, Yahoo! Entertainment, says that according to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, Pope Francis has tested negative for Covid-19 but will require several days of therapy after experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days. The 86-year-old pontiff went to the Gemelli hospital for tests, and Bruni conveyed the Pope's gratitude for his outpouring of support and prayers.

Pope Francis had a portion of one lung removed in his youth due to a respiratory infection, which has made him prone to breathing issues, and he often speaks in a whisper. While he did not publicly announce a positive Covid-19 diagnosis during the pandemic's worst phases, he has canceled all audiences through Friday due to his current condition. It is still uncertain if he will be able to maintain his Holy Week plans.

Also Read: Pope Francis Sparks Speculation of Potential Resignation with Sermon on 'Stepping Aside at the Right Time'

US President Joe Biden Urges People to Pray for the Pope

U.S. President Joe Biden reacted to the news of Pope Francis' hospitalization by asking people to pray more for his speedy recovery. According to BBC, as the second Roman Catholic to be elected President of the United States, Biden also praised the Pope as one of the "most Christ-like figures" he has ever met.

In Buenos Aires, the Pope's hometown, locals expressed their concern for his well-being. Daniel Saco suggested that the Pope consider whether he could continue his role. At the same time, Victoria Veira, a Brazilian national, described the pontiff as a "very open-minded and human" leader who represented Latin Americans. Anibal Pizelle, who met the Pope when he was bishop of Buenos Aires, expressed optimism for his recovery, citing Francis' physical and mental strength and his profound faith.

Related Article: Pope Francis Reveals He Has Signed a Resignation Letter Due to Potential Health Issues