11 Lowcountry Churches Announce Closure Following Separation from United Methodist Church

Due to the continued dispute with the UMC's declared doctrine, the Lowcountry region is getting ready for the shutdown of almost a dozen churches later this month. As a result of the South Carolina Annual Conference's 1,500 or so members voting in favor of leaving the UMC on Tuesday, the decision to close these churches was made.

Due to the UMC's alleged failure to uphold its proclaimed theology on matters pertaining to human sexuality, the 113 congregations that make up the churches decided they could no longer function as UMC branches. The UMC Book of Discipline expressly forbids the conduct of same-gender marriages and the ordination of "self-avowed practicing homosexuals."

Closure of Several Churches in the Lowcountry

According to the article in Counton 2, Aldersgate UMC in North Charleston, Charleston Korean UMC in North Charleston, Friendship UMC in Cross, Pinopolis UMC in Pinopolis, and Point Hope UMC in Mt. Pleasant are five of the churches that will be closing. Six churches will also close in the Walterboro district: St. Paul UMC in Ridgeland, Cottageville UMC in Cottageville, Mt. Tabor UMC in Ridgeville, Trinity UMC in Ridgeville, and Tillman UMC in Ridgeland.

Bishop L. Jonathan Holston prayed for the churches that had taken a different course after the vote on June 6, and he stressed the significance of exhibiting compassion and love throughout the separation process.

Church leaders have made it clear that although these churches are leaving the UMC, they won't be closing in the conventional sense. The properties will be given to separate church organizations that were founded to make the split easier. In the article in Live 5 News, it stated that some churches will affiliate with the Global Methodist Church while others will separate. According to a member of the Pinopolis UMC pastoral board, their church will continue to operate beginning on July 1 under the new name Pinopolis Community Church. The effect of these congregations' decision to leave the UMC will be closely monitored by the local community and larger religious circles as they make this move.

Other Churches that are Opted to Close

Members of the South Carolina Annual Conference opted to close 113 local congregations that had made the decision to leave The United Methodist Church (UMC) during a vote. According to ABC News 4, particularly in regard to same-sex marriages and the ordination of active homosexuals, these congregations considered that the UMC had not consistently defended its theology on human sexuality. Further details about these churches' plans are awaited. However the closing of these churches does not necessarily mean that they will close down permanently.

Several South Carolina districts, including Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hartsville, Marion, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Walterboro, are home to the impacted churches. Aldersgate UMC in North Charleston, well-known for its winter homeless shelter, is on the list. Bishop L. Jonathan Holston prayed for these churches and urged the other congregations to be kind and forgiving despite the division.

