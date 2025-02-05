1,300 Participants Gather for ECO National Gathering in Texas

The National Gathering for ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians took place from January 27-29, 2025, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. | Screenshot: Al Sandalow Channel via YouTube

Approximately 1,300 people gathered for the ECO National Gathering, the assembly for the theologically conservative denomination known as ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians.

The event took place last week at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas, and focused on worship and fellowship.

The Rev. Beth Allin, director of communications for ECO, noted that she and other members sensed from previous years that “people's souls needed a rest,” leading them to prioritize themes of abiding through worship and devotions during main sessions. They also aimed to address various life seasons, from desert experiences to bearing fruit in everyday life and ministry during times of growth.

Allin emphasized, “We have quite a few new people every year and ministry staff teams who come to learn, fellowship, and have fun together.”

She added that the gathering continues to feature a diverse range of speakers, drawing from both inside and outside the ECO community. “We continue to try to have a range of speaker topics and learn from excellent practitioners, pastors, and leaders who love the Lord from inside and outside of ECO,” she stated.

As part of their mission, the Rev. Allin explained, “Our name is ‘A Covenant Order’ of Evangelical Presbyterians, so our hope is that people stay connected throughout the year and rely on each other for support, encouragement, ideas, and prayer.”

ECO was originally known as the Evangelical Covenant Order of Presbyterians and was formed in January 2012 in response to the increasing liberal direction of the Presbyterian Church (USA). A significant factor in its formation was the PCUSA General Assembly's vote to approve Amendment 10a, which allowed presbyteries to ordain individuals in romantic same-sex relationships.

Currently, ECO comprises around 450 member congregations, most of which were formerly affiliated with PCUSA but chose to leave the mainline Protestant denomination.