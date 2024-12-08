Alabama Church Suffers Loss of Worship Center and Sunday School in Fire

A fire at Abbeville First Baptist Church destroys a significant portion of the church's property on December 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Alan Capps

A fire at First Baptist Church Abbeville consumed most of the church’s facilities on December 3, according to the Alabama Baptist.

Church members gathered at the church the day after the fire, on December 4, to share memories. “Trust God with what’s next,” said Pastor Ricky Sowell. “It’s almost a total loss,” He remarked.

The fire destroyed the worship center and Sunday School spaces, with the cause of the blaze currently undetermined.

The only usable space remaining is the family life center, which Sowell noted they are “very, very thankful for.” He stated that the church will hold services in that space for the time being.

On Wednesday morning, Sowell shared on Facebook that church members “are all rightly heartbroken.”

He reflected on the impact the church building had on the community, saying, “The Lord has accomplished amazing things in this building. People have been saved, hearts revived, weddings celebrated, and loved ones mourned. The memories and history of this building are something we all cherish.”

“But we must remember that this building was not the church. This building was the place where the church gathered. The people of God are still here, and more importantly, Jesus still reigns on His throne. So we are hurt because the place we loved to gather is gone, but we worship because God isn’t done with us yet,” he encouraged.