Alfred Street Baptist Church Donates $132K to Help Pay Off the College Debt

A historic and predominantly African American megachurch has donated approximately $132,000 to help pay off the college debt of 11 graduates from Saint Augustine’s University (SAU).

Founded in 1803 and currently boasting around 10,000 members, Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, made the generous donation of “$132,469 to eliminate the college debt of 11 graduates of Saint Augustine’s University,” according to a press release.

“‘This is what ministry looks like,’” said the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist, as quoted in the press release. “‘We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation.’”

The donation was presented before the May 3 commencement ceremony, with representatives of the church attending the graduation service, the press release from SAU stated. This giving comes at a challenging time for SAU, which has been struggling to maintain its accreditation due to significant financial difficulties. These issues have led the school, which is affiliated with The Episcopal Church, to cut staff and many in-person classes.

Marcus H. Burgess, the interim president of SAU, described the donation as having “a transformative impact on our students and our institution,” adding, “We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership. It not only lifts a tremendous burden off our deserving students but also inspires our entire SAU community.”

Earlier this year, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted to terminate SAU’s accreditation. The university is currently pursuing an arbitration process to appeal this decision. SAU announced in March that, during the arbitration process, it will remain operational, and students graduating in May will receive degrees from an institution recognized as accredited.

SAU referenced a $70 million bridge loan from an anonymous donor, which they expect to secure by the end of that month. The university expressed confidence that this loan would resolve their ongoing financial issues.