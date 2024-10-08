Rick Warren Calls for Prayers as Intentional Fire Reaches Saddleback Church Property; Suspect in Custody

Screenshot/X/Rick Warren

Rick Warren, the founder of Saddleback Church, has called for prayers after a brushfire affected the church's main campus in Lake Forest, California. The incident occurred on Sunday, with the fire consuming approximately 2 acres of the church property.

The blaze began around 1 p.m. local time near the intersection of Portola and Rancho Parkways, quickly spreading to adjacent areas. The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded swiftly, managing to contain the fire within about 45 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damage were reported as a result of the incident.

Initially, there were reports of a teenager on an e-bike possibly unintentionally sparking the fire. However, after further investigation, authorities determined that the fire was intentionally set. The Orange County Sheriff's Department has taken one suspect into custody in connection with the incident, though the identity and motives of the individual have not been disclosed pending further investigation.

Warren, who retired from his role as pastor in 2022, took to social media to request prayers from the community. He expressed concern about the recent wildfire activity in the area, mentioning that the church had experienced wildfires in their "backyard" just a few weeks prior to this incident.

The OCFA has emphasized the ongoing risk during fire season and urged the public to exercise caution with outdoor activities to prevent similar incidents. This event follows a series of major wildfires in Southern California, including the recent Airport Fire in Orange County, which burned for 26 days and affected over 23,000 acres.

As the investigation continues, fire crews remain vigilant, monitoring the area to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire, especially given the dry weather conditions prevalent at the time of the incident.