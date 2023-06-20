Bishop of St Albans Faces Disciplinary Threats for Demanding Independent Investigation to Safeguard Mike Pilavachi

Pixabay/Arek Socha

The Bishop of St Albans, Rt. Rev. Alan Smith has been warned that he may face disciplinary consequences for his demand for an independent investigation into the safeguarding allegations made against Mike Pilavachi. This revelation occurred during the diocesan Synod, a gathering of church leaders and congregants, where important community issues were discussed.

Demand for an Independent Investigation

Peter Adams raised whether Bishop Alan had the authority to call for an independent inquiry, adding to the mounting pressure on the Church of England to commission such an investigation. Premier Christian News reported that alleged victims had raised concerns about the impartiality and transparency of a church-run inquiry due to the extensive connections between Soul Survivor and the senior leadership of the Church of England.

Bishop Alan explained that he is "constrained" by the Safeguarding and Clergy Discipline Measure 2016 when asked if he would collaborate with the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team to initiate an independent inquiry. The measure imposes a duty on authorized clergy, bishops, archdeacons, licensed readers and lay workers, churchwardens, and PCCs to adhere to the safeguarding guidance issued by the House of Bishops. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action.

Moreover, addressing the investigation's concerns and emotions, Bishop Alan acknowledged its impact on individuals within and beyond the diocese. While media reporting is limited due to the constraints of the ongoing investigation, he assured the community that updates are provided in conjunction with the National Safeguarding Team. The bishop also emphasized supporting those affected by the situation, particularly those who come forward with information, while ensuring a fair investigation for all parties involved. According to The Telegraph, these calls come in the wake of charges that have been leveled against the vicar who created the Soul Survivor Watford church and the popular youth festivals that bear the church's title. These festivals operated from 1993 until 2019, attracting approximately 30,000 teens worldwide each summer.

Soul Survivor Scandal Controversy

The founder of the famous Christian youth festival, Soul Survivor, has stepped down amid a growing scandal involving allegations of inappropriate behavior. As per Dazed Digital, Rev. Canon Mike Pilavachi, known for his charismatic leadership, has faced accusations of running "a cult" where young men were encouraged to engage in activities such as receiving massages on his bed and participating in wrestling matches. He resigned from the charity and withdrew from all Church of England ministry following an investigation by the Church of England National Safeguarding Team. As mentioned, the investigation focuses on "non-recent safeguarding concerns," including claims regarding Pilavachi's alleged inappropriate messages with group members.

Victims who have come forward describe Pilavachi's behavior as "toxic" and accuse him of exhibiting "horrible cruelty and obsession" towards certain young male members. On the other hand, whistleblowers claim that Pilavachi psychologically tormented his victims, promising them a prestigious life in ministry before abruptly cutting ties. Some victims allege that they were coerced into receiving full-body massages while Pilavachi straddled them, while others were made to participate in uncomfortable wrestling matches. Accordingly, Pilavachi is on a break from the ministry while safeguarding complaints are being investigated. The Charity Commission has initiated an inquiry into the matter, requesting additional information from the charity's trustees. Soul Survivor Watford fully supports the investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

