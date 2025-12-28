British Woman Charged for Silent Prayer Outside Abortion Clinic, U.S. Raises Religious Liberty Concerns

(Left) Isabel Vaughn-Spruce, a Catholic charity volunteer charged for silently praying outside an abortion clinic in the U.K. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Isabel Vaughn-Spruce

A British Catholic volunteer has become the first person criminally charged under a newly enacted U.K. public order law after authorities accused her of silently praying near an abortion facility.

The case has drawn sharp criticism from U.S. officials and religious freedom advocates.

The woman, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 48, was charged under Section 9 of the U.K.’s Public Order Act 2023, legislation that establishes nationwide “buffer zones” around abortion clinics and criminalizes conduct deemed to influence decisions related to abortion services. British media outlet The Telegraph reported that this marks the first prosecution under the provision.

According to the international legal advocacy group ADF International, Vaughan-Spruce was notified by West Midlands Police in March that she would face charges following an investigation that began in January. Authorities allege she stood near a Birmingham clinic on several occasions while praying silently.

Although the law, which came into force in October 2024, does not explicitly mention prayer, it bans any act within 150 meters of abortion facilities that could be interpreted as influencing a person’s decision to access or provide abortion services. Violations can result in unlimited fines.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told The Telegraph that the prosecution “is not only concerning in terms of its impact on respect for the fundamental freedoms of expression and religion or belief, but is also an unwelcome departure from the shared values that ought to underpin U.S.-U.K. relations.”

Court documents allege that between June and November 2024, Vaughan-Spruce stood within the buffer zone on four occasions with the intent to influence. She is scheduled to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 29, 2026.

In December 2022, Vaughan-Spruce was arrested under a local Public Spaces Protection Order, though the charges were later dropped. After a second arrest in March 2023, police formally apologized and paid her £13,000 (about $17,500) in damages.

ADF International, which is representing Vaughan-Spruce, argues that authorities are applying the law in a way that criminalizes thought and belief. Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for the group, said buffer zones are being enforced to “target innocent people who happen to stand in a certain place and believe a certain thing.”

Vaughan-Spruce expressed disbelief at facing prosecution again after previous cases were dismissed, maintaining that “silent prayer — or holding pro-life beliefs — cannot possibly be a crime.”

Her situation gained international attention after U.S. Vice President JD Vance referenced the case at the Munich Security Conference, describing it as emblematic of Europe’s retreat from fundamental freedoms and warning of shrinking conscience rights.

The U.S. Office of the Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom also weighed in on X, stating, “Make no mistake — this undermines free speech and religious liberty.”

Commenting separately on Fox News, Lara Trump labeled the prosecution “egregious,” arguing it reflects a broader pattern of censorship in the United Kingdom.

In November, U.S. officials indicated they were considering asylum options for individuals prosecuted under speech-related laws in the U.K., citing concerns that restrictions on expression in parts of Europe could contribute to what they described as “civilizational erasure.”