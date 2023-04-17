Central Church, Library in Komyshuvakha Region Destroyed By Russian Missiles

Unsplash/SpaceX

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Michael the Archangel, which had been around for more than a century, and a central library, were destroyed by the Russian missile in Komyshuvakha Region. Luckily, there was no mass or church service at that moment.

Destruction of Central Church and Library

A report from the Ukrinform stated that on Sunday, Apr. 16, at approximately 02:30 in the morning, Russian troops fired S-300 missiles toward the Kushuhum village located in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the head of the community, Yurii Karapetian, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Michael the Archangel was struck by one of them, which serves as the primary place of worship in our community Komyshuvakha.

Since many people typically accommodate the church, they are giving thanks to God that there was neither a service nor a blessing of Easter food in the building at the time. Moreover, the village's main library and another religious institution's building were damaged due to the missile attack.

As per the senior priest Volodymyr, due to the potential missile assault, there was a directive to cancel any night services that were scheduled. At five in the morning, they would have the Easter service and bless the meal everyone would be eating. They were awakened around 2:30 in the morning by the sound of an explosion. All services have been postponed, and we are dismantling the rubble," he added.

As mentioned, before the full-scale invasion by the Russians, there were approximately 13,000 residents living in the community. However, it decreased to approximately 8,000 individuals living there at this time.

In addition, regarding the attack that took place overnight in Russia, preliminary information indicates that one person was hurt and is currently being treated in a hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calling for Unity

NHK World Japan reported that in his speech on the celebration of Easter, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged the country to come together in opposition to Russia. When a local religious facility was attacked, officials in the eastern province of Dnipropetrovsk claimed on social media that several people were injured due to the incident.

In a video message that Zelenskyy shared with the public, he wished them a happy Easter while dressed in the traditional garb of Ukraine. He stated that the people in Ukraine have already made significant progress. Yet, the most challenging of the peaks is still to come.

The president noted that once the people conquer it, "they will meet their dawn, and the sun will rise all over Ukraine." Zelenskyy continued by saying that the sun would shine in the south and the east, as well as in Crimea. He also reaffirmed his determination to reclaim all Ukraine's lands, including Crimea, by any means necessary.

On the other hand, The Guardian reported that the number of people killed by a missile assault carried out by Russia on the city of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine has increased to 11. A multi-story apartment building sustained significant damage, and rescue personnel continued their efforts on Saturday, Apr. 15, to extricate people from the debris of the building.

