Christian Charity Urges HK Government to Support Mental Health First-Aid Training Amidst Widespread Employee Health Concerns

A Christian charity in Hong Kong has called on the government to support mental health first-aid training. It is reportedly a response from a survey revealing that over half of the region's employees are facing poor psychological and physical health.

Significance of Physical and Mental Health Among Employees

A report from UCA News stated that Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS) emphasized the significance of physical and mental health, particularly among employees facing various life and work challenges that significantly impact their performance and overall well-being. They recommended that the government provide subsidies to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to implement EAP and mandate employers to offer insurance coverage for their employees while encouraging participation in the program. Moreover, the charity advised equipping employees with knowledge and techniques to improve their physical and mental well-being. Employees are encouraged to learn stress management, including a five-step approach to stress reduction. They also noted that awareness and understanding of mental health should be raised across organizations.

On the other hand, HKCS mentioned that financial support should be extended to SMEs to enable them to provide relevant services to their employees and raise awareness of mental health among staff members. Furthermore, the charity suggested that employers organize Mental Health First Aid training, adjusting the ratio of Mental Health First Aiders based on job types, company size, and employee characteristics. The charity shared the case of Chan (pseudonym), a 50-year-old worker in the finance industry who suffered from high stress and emotional breakdowns due to an excessive workload. Chan reportedly enrolled in the EAP scheme in 2022, which provided him with a mental health counselor. With professional counseling for six months, Chan made significant progress in recognizing and managing his negative emotions, including overcoming crying spells, insomnia, poor appetite, and contemplating suicide.

Surveys on Hong Kong SMEs Neglecting Worker Health

According to a new study, Hong Kong small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are placing less emphasis on the health and well-being of their employees, Insurance Business reported. The research revealed that the percentage of SMEs considering employee health and well-being as their most relevant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issue dropped from 50% in 2022 to 43% in 2022. The study, conducted by QBE, also highlighted decreases in SMEs' adoption of wellness initiatives. Accordingly, flexible working hours decreased from 37% to 31% annually, care packages dropped from 28% to 27%, and wellness benefits declined from 37% to 28%. With the COVID-19 situation improving, SMEs are now considering a return to the office for some employees.

The percentage of respondents expecting employees to work from home (WFH) decreased from 28% in 2022 to 20% in 2023, while belief in hybrid options also slightly dropped to 18% from the previous year's 20%. The study also revealed mixed opinions on the effects of WFH and hybrid working on employee mental health. While 40% and 38% of respondents believed that WFH and hybrid working had worsened mental health, 35% and 38% thought these working arrangements had improved mental health. Based on a report from Human Resources Online, the recognition of supporting employees' mental health and well-being as a core business responsibility is on the rise. It is seen as a duty of care during uncertain times and a crucial component of good business practice to enhance productivity, sustainability, and growth.

