Chinese Authorities Detain Church Leaders, Children During Raid on House Church Service

Believers at a church in China are kneeling and praying together. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The 700 Club

Chinese authorities reportedly detained church leaders and dozens of worshippers, including children, after disrupting a Sunday gathering at one of the country’s best-known Protestant house churches.

According to reports from the Christian persecution watchdog ChinaAid, a large contingent of police officers and government officials entered a worship service at Early Rain Covenant Church in the southwestern city of Jiangyou at approximately 11 a.m. local time. Witnesses estimated that between 50 and 60 personnel participated in the operation.

Among those taken into custody were Elder Yan Hong and Elder Wu Wuqing, two prominent leaders of the congregation. ChinaAid reported that children were also detained and transported to a local police station for questioning.

Church members said authorities removed more than 30 leaders and congregants from the gathering and transported them in multiple police vehicles. Despite the arrests, the congregation remained united during the ordeal.

According to the church, those detained “fellowshipped, sang hymns, and prayed until most of them were released.”

Individuals who were not immediately taken away reportedly included elderly worshippers and children. Authorities allegedly confined them inside the ballroom where the church had gathered, conducted identity checks and ordered them to stop singing.

The raid is the latest incident involving Early Rain Covenant Church, a congregation that has faced years of pressure from Chinese authorities. Its founding pastor, Wang Yi, was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after being convicted of subversion and illegal business-related offenses. Reports indicate that many of the detained church members were released after several hours when they refused to sign documents whose contents had not been explained to them.

Founded in 2008, Early Rain Covenant Church became internationally known after a major government crackdown in December 2018. During that operation, authorities raided a Sunday evening service, accusing the church of violating regulations by operating without state registration. More than 100 members were detained alongside Wang and his wife, Jiang Rong.

The latest action against Early Rain follows another high-profile crackdown on a Protestant house church. In October, authorities reportedly arrested 30 leaders associated with Zion Church, including Pastor Ezra Jin, who remains in custody and has become the focus of international advocacy efforts.

Religious freedom advocates say Chinese officials have increasingly concentrated on limiting the influence of Christianity among young people. Since revised Regulations on Religious Affairs took effect in 2018, minors under the age of 18 have reportedly been barred from attending churches or participating in organized religious activities.