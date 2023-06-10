Lawyer for Parents of Nashville Christian School Shooter Reveals Ownership of Killer's Manifesto, Raises Questions at Hearing

Pixabay/Anja

During a hearing held on Thursday, Jun 8, a lawyer representing the parents of Audrey Hale, the Nashville school shooter who tragically took the lives of three adults and three elementary students at a Christian school in March, made a startling revelation. The lawyer stated that the family possesses the killer's manifesto, raising further inquiries into the case.

Revelation of Killer's Manifesto

Fox News reported that the disclosure surfaced as part of an ongoing Tennessee lawsuit by the National Police Association (NPA) and private investigator Clata Brewer. They are seeking a court order to release Hale's writings in response to their public records requests, according to Doug Pierce, an attorney representing the NPA. Law enforcement authorities have revealed that the shooter wrote a manifesto and maintained journals containing hand-drawn maps and diagrams of the school. Those materials included possible entry points and illustrations depicting the shooter dressed in the same attire Hale wore on the day of the attack.

Moreover, Pierce said that the shooter died without a will and therefore has no other heirs, so whatever those writings, i.e., the manifesto, he says they belong to the parents, and the parents will assign their interest in those writings to the school. However, the attorney emphasized that despite this revelation, it should not alter the fact that documents seized during an investigation typically become part of the public record.

Previously, the police released surveillance footage highlighting the heroic actions of the responding officers as they stormed the building and neutralized Hale. The footage displayed the shooter actively firing at police from a second-story window. Pierce stated that a decision regarding the release of the manifesto could be reached within days or weeks as the court deliberates on the intervention attempts from the school and the parents of the students involved, which has led to an ongoing appeal in the case.

Shooting at a Christian School in Nashville

According to authorities, a tragic incident unfolded at Covenant School, a private religious school in Nashville, resulting in the loss of three children and three adults. NPR reported that the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old from the Nashville area, was confronted by two officers and subsequently shot dead. Initially thought to be a woman, a spokesperson clarified that the shooter was assigned female at birth but used he/him pronouns. Authorities also revealed that the shooter possessed two assault-style rifles and a pistol.

As mentioned, the shooting occurred in an upper area described as a "lobby-type area" within the school premises. By 10:27 a.m., the shooter had been neutralized. It was further disclosed that two of the firearms were legally acquired. While the shooter was identified as a former student, officers have not revealed any potential motive for the devastating act. Still, after several days, the individual responsible was identified as Audrey Hale of Nashville, with no previous criminal record.

As reported by Christianity Today, the Covenant School shooting has not only been the deadliest in Nashville. Yet, it has also become the most prominent assault on a church school in the United States. The incident has prompted administrators of Christian schools nationwide to reassess their security protocols, challenging the perception of these institutions as safe havens.

