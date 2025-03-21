Christian Students Prepares to Rally Against Satanic Ceremony at Kansas Statehouse

A special leadership conference hosted by TFP Student Action in Pennsylvania from December 29 to January 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ TFP Student Action

A Christian Student Organization is set to hold a rally opposing a satanic “black mass” for abortion rights scheduled to take place at the Kansas State Capitol later this month.

TFP Student Action, a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, is organizing a protest in Topeka on March 28 against The Satanic Grotto, which intends to hold a blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass to “dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan.”

So far, the petition against the event has collected over 83,000 signatures across four petition drives.

Jon Paul Fabrizio, a spokesperson for TFP, stated, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” adding, “This outpouring of support shows that Americans still recognize blasphemy when they see it and are willing to stand up in defense of God’s honor.”

Fabrizio emphasized the national significance of the event, remarking, “We will be joined by God-fearing Americans from all over the country. This protest is not just about Kansas — this is a fight for the soul of America.” He further noted, “Kansas lies at the heart of America. Both geographically and morally. It has long been a bastion of common sense and Christian values. That is exactly why satanists chose it.”

The group plans to deliver the petitions to Governor Laura Kelly in Topeka days before the event, urging her to cancel the black mass. Last week, Kelly acknowledged concerns regarding the satanic ceremony, stating, “I share those concerns,” but indicated that her office cannot stop the event.

Instead, she announced that all events scheduled at the Statehouse will be relocated outdoors to the grounds surrounding the capitol building, and that “no protests will be allowed inside the Statehouse on March 28.”

Senator Stephen Owens, R-Heston, described the event as “hideous and terrible,” while also stressing the importance of not discriminating against religious groups. “Religious groups from various backgrounds come to the capitol on a regular basis to preach, pray, and display. We cannot discriminate because we disagree.” He declared, “God is my King and no satanic ritual will change that. God is far stronger. His Peace and Glory will shine.”

Michael Stewart, the organizer of the “black mass,” responded to the criticism by telling the Topeka Capital-Journal that the event is a reaction against lawmakers who “pander” to religious pro-life groups.

“This is a specific response to our legislatures continuing to pander to groups like the Kansas Catholic Conference and to Kansans for Life, where they keep trying to come back and attack abortion rights, much less other rights,” he claimed.

In response, TFP has obtained a permit for a rosary rally at the capitol’s south entrance on the same day as the planned satanic event, expecting hundreds of participants from as far away as California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida.