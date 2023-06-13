Christians in Ghana Split on Proposed Monument to National Unity

Unsplash/Ifeoluwa A.

The building of Ghana's national cathedral has turned out to be a source of division rather than unification, which has caused disillusionment and rage among Ghanaians. What was intended to represent a place of worship for all people and a source of national pride has turned into a divisive project marked by mounting costs and widespread cynicism, casting doubt on the nation's leadership and policies.

President Nana Akufo-Addo first proposed the idea of constructing the national cathedral before taking office in 2016. He pictured a great building with a 5,000-seat grand theater, a Bible museum, and a garden filled with plants described in the Bible, all created by a well-known architect. The cathedral was built to house religious events, inaugurations of presidents, state funerals, and national Thanksgiving services.

According to the article Christianity Today, the construction is still not finished, and President Akufo-Addo is now halfway through his second term, adding to the public's annoyance in Ghana. Initially estimated to cost around $100 million, the expenditures have subsequently doubled, standing at an astounding amount that has yet to be determined. This financial load has come at a time when Ghana is experiencing an economic crisis that is characterized by a troubling 50% inflation rate, which has raised questions about how resources should be allocated.

Public mistrust about the project has grown as a result of accusations of money-related misappropriation. These charges have damaged Ghanaians' faith in their government and damaged the national cathedral's standing as a monument to progress and togetherness in the country.

President Akufo-Addo is unwavering in his determination to see the national cathedral finished despite the growing criticism. According to Trumpet Media, he underscored the monument's importance in facilitating dialogues on faith, national transformation, and group efforts to create a wealthy and progressive Ghana in a statement distributed through the cathedral's official website. These claims, however, haven't done much to allay Ghanaians' worries, who continue to wonder whether it is wise to move on with a project that seems to put individual desires ahead of the urgent needs of the country.

The State's Growing Debt

With a $45 billion debt and significant inflation rates, Ghana is currently confronting a severe economic crisis. According to the story shared on Aljazeera, the cost of living in the nation has dramatically increased, with rents, fuel, and transportation costs rising. At the same time, around 25% of the population is considered to be below the poverty line. In the midst of these difficulties, Ghana has become mired in a debate about national cathedral finance.

The project's price tag, which was once anticipated at $100 million but has doubled due to inflation. The cathedral wouldn't put a financial strain on the state, according to the finance minister, who also said that contributions would pay the majority of the costs. The majority of the $58 million spent thus far, nevertheless, has come from public funds. As the government tries to restructure its debt and receive a loan from the IMF, lawmakers rejected a budget allocation of $6.3 million for the project in November.

