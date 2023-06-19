100-Year-Old Church Completely Engulfed in Flames Due to Electrical Fault on Wirings

Pixabay/Openpics

Electrical problems with the wiring have caused a 100-year-old church, St. Andrew's Church, to burn down completely. It reportedly took off huge tankers to extinguish the fire in the house of worship.

St. Andrew's Church Fire

On Apr 9, 1838, when he arrived at Evandale to begin fulfilling his responsibilities as a minister in the local parish, the Rev. Robert Russell was a young Scot. The services took place in people's homes back then because no church building was available at the time. According to Evandale Tasmania, the local Scottish community had raised funds to build a 'Kirk', also known as a Church in Evandale. In addition to a donation from the government, this made it possible for the Governor, Sir John Franklin, to put down the foundation stone in 1838. Thus, on Sept 5, 1840, the building that would later be known as St. Andrew's was finally consecrated as a church.

Moreover, St. Andrews is often considered the "best preserved or restored" place of worship in Tasmania. It is also a stunning example of Greek Revival architecture. Also, from the day it opened its doors, St. Andrew's has been a place of worship for the Presbyterian Congregation of Evandale and the areas immediately around it and, more recently, the Uniting Church of Australia. However, a recent report from Pulse Hobart stated that a fire that broke out on Saturday evening, Jun 17 and quickly got out of hand entirely gutted a St. Andrew's Church Hall that had been around for one hundred years. At about six o'clock in the evening, firefighters from Evandale were dispatched to St. Andrew's Church on High Street, where they discovered the historic hall entirely engulfed in flames.

During the blaze, the structure's rooftop fell, and according to the Tasmania Fire Service, it took approximately four to five big tankers to get the raging blaze under control. Based on the findings of the fire investigation, the flames were reportedly started by accident and were brought about by an electrical fault in the house of worship's wiring. Furthermore, as of the moment, the cost of the damage has yet to be publicly estimated.

Electrical Fault on Wiring Causes Fire at Churches

Electrical systems are, in general, much more secure than they have ever been before because of the progressively high standards of wiring and installation. Nevertheless, the usage of electricity in places of worship still carries the risk of causing significant damage to property as well as serious harm to individuals. An article from Ecclesiastical stated that damaged electrical equipment could produce shock or, in certain instances, burns, while defective wiring or apparatus have been linked to the start of several fires that have broken out in churches.

Accordingly, every fixed electrical system needs qualified electricians to do the designing, installing, and maintenance work for it. It reportedly needs to be done in keeping with whatever standards and best practices are now in place. On the other hand, it was mentioned that using portable electrical tools or equipment that are inappropriate for the task and need to be adequately maintained can harm workers.

