Latter-Day Saints Church Provides Life-Saving Equipment to Philippines’ Medical Center

The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a life-saving technology that monitors newborn babies at a hospital in Santa Cruz, Laguna. The church reportedly aims to provide humanitarian work to people around the world.

Equipment Turn Over

On Monday, Mar. 27, neonatal equipment was provided to the Laguna Provincial Hospital, which is now known as the Laguna Medical Center (LMC) by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Several healthcare officers, service evangelists, and Church officials were present for the ceremony of handing over the facility, which the Provincial Governor, Ramil L. Hernandez, also attended.

The donation was made to address the shortage of medical equipment and assist local physicians in protecting the health of newborn newborns in the province.

According to Church News, the apparatus can monitor infants, lessen the likelihood of difficulties and long-term health issues, and improve the chances of survival for babies born prematurely or severely ill.

The chief of staff at Laguna Medical Center, Judy A. Rondilla, showed her appreciation for the donation that will assist families of babies in critical condition who do not have access to a significant number of financial resources.

As per Francia Sobrevinas, who is in charge of children at the medical center, the new technology is like an answer to prayer. It was apparently in her petition as a parent and physician that this machinery be made available because she knows the experience of a mother who tries to pray to save her kid in the neonatal department.

Moreover, Oliver B. Gomez, the President of the Santa Cruz Stake, expressed gratitude to Laguna Medical Center for allowing the church to serve the local community. Sister Patricia Hayne and Elder Brendan Hayne, serving as service missionaries, pointed out that the donation is a part of the global effort that Church members are making to assist with the church's humanitarian purposes.

Humanitarian Projects of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Last year, the church donated over one billion dollars globally to support those in need, surpassing its financial goal for 2021 by more than $100 million amid increased scrutiny of the Utah-based faith's finances.

This price tag encompassed assistance for both members and nonmembers equally. It involved offering assistance from places of employment and food-processing facilities, giving assistance through donations to charities, and accepting donated commodities.

Furthermore, the governing First Presidency noted in an extensive report published on Wednesday, Mar. 22, titled "Caring for Those in Need," that the Christian community was fortunate to have the resources and global connections to fulfill the responsibility of giving such care.

The publishing of the yearly report comes in the aftermath of articles that grabbed headlines about the church's wealth, as well as increased demand from members and observers alike for those in the authority of the religion to be more honest about the financial status of the faith, as well as more giving in its humanitarian offerings.

According to Patrick Mason, who directs the Mormon cultural and historical program at Utah State University, the donations made by the church in 2022 represent an "impressive amount of money" and demonstrate that the faith is growing even more active and thriving in the field of charitable endeavors.

However, Mason stated that it should not surprise that the church had increased its spending in 2021 when it spent $906 million on international charity.

"There's a lot of growing expectations, especially with revelations about the church's wealth that it spend that wealth on behalf of the public good and for good causes," Manson asserted.

