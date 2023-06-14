Northern Ireland Churches Reject Human Rights Commission Report on Implementing An Organization's Recommendation for Relationship and Sex Education

Pixabay/14995841

Children in schools that receive grant funding will be required to have a Relationship and Sex Education (RSE), mandated by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRM). CEDAW, which stands for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, was one of the organizations that backed the initiative. However, the Churches in Northern Ireland have objected to this and said that the NIHRM had only a paper-based exercise, claiming that the commission had not spoken to any educators or parents, nor had they observed any RSE lessons.

Relationship and Sex Education in Grant-Aided School

Based on a report from The Irish News, on Tuesday, Jun 6, the government of the United Kingdom presented legislation to ensure that students in schools receive information about contraceptive and abortion services that are appropriate for their ages. It implies that the Department of Instruction will have the responsibility, at the beginning of the school year following this one, to offer guidelines on the subject matter and presentation of the curriculum, as well as to spell out the conditions in which a parent may petition for their child to be excused from participating in such teaching. As mentioned, Dr. Andrew Brown, the chair of the council, stated that officials locally chosen by the people of Northern Ireland, including parents, teachers, caregivers, and guardians, should be responsible for creating laws and policies for the region. He pointed out that the timing of the news amid exam season was "questionable" and decreased the time allowed for any significant interaction with instructors or the board of governors.

Moreover, MSN reported that the NIHRC approved a proposal by Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris one week ago to mandate that all children aged 11 to 16 attend grant-funded schools to participate in RSE. The training will be guided by the recommendations made in 2018 for Northern Ireland by the United Nations CEDAW, which has its headquarters in New York. On the other hand, the purpose of the investigation that the NIHRC carried out was to determine the degree to which post-primary schools in Northern Ireland, including state and Catholic schools, are offering age-appropriate, comprehensive, and scientifically accurate education on reproductive and sexual health as well as rights. This education includes topics such as the prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion services.

Also Read: Parents Outraged Over Church Curriculum Exposing Kids To Explicit Sex Education

Human Rights Commission's Initiative Rejected By Northern Ireland Churches

Religious organizations in Northern Ireland have stated that a recent report on the Human Rights Commission's investigation into the teaching of RSE does not accurately reflect the day-to-day reality in schools. As per Belfast Telegraph, the accusations made in the report have been disputed by the Transferor Representatives' Council (TRC), representing the Church of Ireland, the Presbyterian Church, and the Methodist Church in education matters. The TRC indicated that the report had several flaws that instantly stood out to them.

Accordingly, the findings of the analysis, which was made public on Monday, Jun 12, discovered that certain educational institutions actively contributed to the negative connotation associated with pregnancies that are unplanned and abortion through uttering statements such as "abortion is not a means of contraception and those who knowingly engage in casual sex must bear the consequences of their actions." In addition, it was found that around two-thirds of post-primary schools advocated abstinence as part of their sexual education policy. The assessment also concluded that many schools in Northern Ireland do not fulfill the human rights criteria the government is obligated to.

Related Article: Christians In Wales Concerned Over Bill Forcing Children To Learn Humanism, Sex Education In Schools